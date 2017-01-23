Username: 1

A 24-year-old Roswell man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday, when he was allegedly lured to a house in the 1600 block of West Walnut Street, and robbed at gunpoint. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

Deatherage

Zambrano

Two Roswell men were detained at the Chaves County Detention Center over the weekend on $15,000 cash only bonds, after they allegedly participated in the armed robbery of a 24-year-old male victim who suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his head during Saturday’s incident.

Police say Jose Juan Zambrano, 23, and Christopher Ray Deatherage, 24, are each charged with armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and a felon in possession of a firearm, after they allegedly got into a fight with the male victim, fired several shots and robbed him of $900.

“Two men were arrested Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at a house in west Roswell, leading to the victim fighting with the men and gunshots being fired during the struggle,” said Todd Wildermuth, spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department.

The victim was transported to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center for treatment. The cause of his head injury remains to be confirmed.

According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court Monday, the victim went to a house located in the 1600 block of West Walnut Street with a female to meet another woman. The victim told police they were going to the house to talk, but the complaint [auth] says the female told the police they were going to the home to get high.

When they arrived at the home, the complaint says, the victim told police there were two men already there, and they both pulled out guns on the victim, made him empty his pockets and took about $800 in cash from the victim’s truck.

According to the criminal complaint, the female who went to the house with the victim said when they arrived, a man named Jose (Zambrano) answered the door and was carrying a firearm. The three talked for a few minutes, when the victim pulled out “a pound” (of dope), out of nowhere, and began waving it around.

“She started to freak out, because she didn’t understand why he would be showing off that much dope in front of someone that had a gun,” the complaint says, “she didn’t know he had that much dope.”

Zambrano then allegedly pulled a gun out on the victim, and asked him, “you think I’m playin?” and then shot a round into the roof of the house. He then made the victim empty his pockets, when another male, who also had a gun, showed up.

By the time the second male arrived at the scene, the woman who lives at the residence was outside going through the victim’s truck.

“They found some more dope in the truck, that (the home’s resident) took. She heard the gunshots, so she ran and hid near a fence at a neighbor’s house. She heard (the victim) yell for help, so then she went back to the house,” the criminal complaint says.

By then, the criminal complaint says, Zambrano and Deatherage had already left the scene, and the home’s resident stayed with the victim until police arrived.

A witness to the robbery told police that he and his wife were home watching television when they heard something that sounded like a firework. The complaint says his wife looked out the window and said, “They’re fighting.” He told police he heard another gunshot and saw three males in the driveway fighting. One of the men was on the floor.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness told police the name of the victim and said he knows his name, because he walked from the driveway towards him. He said the victim was the one that had been shot in the head.

During the struggle in the driveway, the witness said one of the men was on top of the victim, at which point they were fighting for the gun and eventually, the gun was thrown from the fight. After the gun was thrown away from the fight, the man allegedly picked it up and both suspects ran away.

“The two suspects then fled on foot, but were quickly located by RPD officers a few blocks away and detained as the investigation began,” Wildermuth said in a news release Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was sitting in his car outside of a house in the 1500 block of West Hendricks Street when he saw Zambrano and Deatheridge running towards him.

“He does not like them. They don’t get along. He has gotten in fights with them in jail. He thought they were coming to rob him, so he thought about trying to run them over,” the complaint says. “He was scared.”

Instead, Zambrano and Deatherage allegedly jumped into the man’s car and told him to go. The complaint says the man did not know what was going on, or why they jumped in his car, so he didn’t go anywhere.

“The cops showed up, and ordered everyone out of his car. The whole event lasted a few seconds,” the complaint says.

The owner of the car agreed to allow police to search his car, but no evidence was found.

Zambrano and Deatherage were arraigned Monday in magistrate court.

In June, the victim of Saturday’s robbery was charged with one count of armed robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a third-degree felony, in the robbery of a local fast-food restaurant.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com

