The “political” activities in our nation these past two weeks has been despicable, deplorable, destructive and several other “D” words. Our nation has elected a Republican president and the opposition party is going absolutely nuts!

Seventy-two congressional Democrats boycotted our nation’s inauguration of a new president.

The TV news medium has been caught engaged in the newly coined practice called “fake news.”

Some of our nation’s teachers have been caught spreading their hatred in the classroom and calling our president a racist, a liar, and several other labels which are literally frightening our elementary school students, even to the point of telling them they could leave the classroom before our president was inaugurated. Obviously, not all teachers, but a significant number of left-leaning educators did not deny these activities. Even a high-ranking teachers’ union official described these actions as “educating our children in the civic process.” There’s a high possibility that these same educators were the ones we saw having their students singing praise songs to Obama after his last election (national TV news coverage).

It has become blatantly obvious that the TV news media have been totally in the bag for the liberal ideology during this particular election. Several cable stations [auth] were, and are, parroting grossly negative talking points being frantically shouted by irate Democrats.

Van Jones, ex-Obama staff member who resigned after his communist rants were displayed in his “how to” handbook “The Storm,” has had his own political commentary show on a major TV news network since leaving the White House. Jones went on air the morning after Trump’ s election calling our new president a racist, as well as several other despicable names befitting the character of Bill Clinton.

Another regular on national TV news with his own program said pretty much the same, word for word. Amazing, since the “right Reverend” Al Sharpton was a drug user, a drug dealer and then an informant (in lieu of going to prison), and is a known Republican hater.

A CNN “stringer” reported last weekend that Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King and replaced it with the bust of Winston Churchill, which turned out to be a total lie. More blatant anti-Trump hatred on display.

The 72 Democrat Congress people refusing to attend the presidential inauguration was a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country. The inauguration is a celebration of our country’s belief in democracy, not an event celebrating an individual. It unfortunately showed the rest of the world America’s ugly underbelly.

If the Republicans had displayed this embarrassing disrespect to our nation when Obama was elected, the Democrats would have quickly denounced them as racists and many other Hillary-esque slurs. In fact, none of the deplorable names and disgusting activities were displayed by Republicans when Barack Obama was elected.

Liberals are declaring Trump’s election was invalid, since he supposedly lost the popular vote. However, the electoral college system of voting was perfectly legitimate and accepted by Democrats until Hillary was defeated. Oddly enough, that same system of counting was used by Hillary and the Democrats to obliterate Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries.

The electoral college was set up by a bipartisan group of lawmakers to prevent large states such as California, New York, Illinois (Chicago and Cook County), etc. from massing their votes and deciding all of the elections. Again, this process was approved by all political parties many years ago, and has only been challenged as “ not fair” when Al Gore was defeated by George Bush and Hillary was defeated by Trump.

Celebrity involvement in present-day politics has become a joke and somewhat nauseating. I can remember growing up with the belief celebrities were not people anyone should pay attention to or even associate with, due to their despicable lifestyles and belief system. In today’s world, celebrities deem themselves as experts in politics, lifestyle and just about every other topic known to man.

It’s sad when such an amoral segment of society wants our nation to become like them and follow their advice. It’s amazing how an actor can portray the President of the United States in a fictitious movie then act as though they have spent time as president. Remember President Sheen?

There is so much more that can be said of today’s current political activities. Barack Obama claimed that he was going to be a uniting president, breaking down the division in Washington and in our country. That obviously didn’t happen. Now, the uniters on the other side are hell-bent to make us even more divided. We need to stop this, folks. God bless.

John Taylor, a 25-year resident of Roswell, is a retired Vietnam vet paratrooper, DAV, vice-commander of the Military Order of Purple Heart and a former health-care executive. He may be reached at skytroopjhtay@gmail.com.

