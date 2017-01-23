Youngest son Scott Spurrier is leaving the Gamecocks to become an offensive quality control assistant at South Florida. He worked with [auth] both his father Steve and older brother Steve Jr. on South Carolina’s staff in 2014 and 2015. He was also a walk-on receiver and a graduate assistant for the Gamecocks under his dad and was kept on staff by new coach Will Muschamp last winter.

Steve Spurrier coached 10-plus seasons at South Carolina before quitting in midseason 2015. He accepted an ambassador position in the school’s administration, but left this summer for a similar role at Florida, his alma mater.

Steve Jr. spent 11 seasons with the Gamecocks. He was recently named quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky.