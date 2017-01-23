Some crew, vendors claim money owed by “Astro” group
Filmmaker Asif Akbar of Los Angeles says he is working to resolve all pay issues related to local filming in December for the movie “Astro.” (Submitted Photo)
Some people who have worked for the upcoming science-fiction movie
thriller “Astro” aren’t exactly revelling in Hollywood glamour at the
moment. Instead they are saying they have not been paid.
But “Astro” producer, director and screenwriter Asif Akbar of Los
Angeles said everyone who is legitimately owed money will be paid this week or
next. He described the problems as primarily related to accounting issues and
staffing changes.
“Our intention is to pay everyone” owed money, said Akbar.
“We are working on resolving some of the issues and resolving the payments that
are owed.”
The disputes have resulted in at least one formal complaint by a Rio Rancho man filed with the Labor Relations Division of the New Mexico Department of Workforce
Solutions.
Brett Harlow filed a complaint Dec. 27 with Workforce
Solutions in which he claimed that he was denied the pay promised him for providing
driving services in December while the film production group was shooting in
Roswell, according to public documents obtained through a public information
request.
The complaint indicates that Harlow said he is owed a bit more than
$4,600 for 161 hours during 14 days of work from Dec. 5-19. He said he was the driver of a “honey wagon,” a large trailer with dressing rooms and
offices used by cast and crew. He had one day off, Dec. 12, his claim states.
The statement indicates that he was promised $200 a day when
[auth] traveling, $300 a day during production, $50 a day for expenses and overtime
pay of $37.50 an hour when he worked more than 12 hours in one day.
According to his statement, he is owed $4,662.50.
A local travel agent and food truck owner are also among
those seeking payment.
“I do understand that movie people often get their money
late,” said Elaine Dotts, owner of WE Travel, who says she is still owed $260
for making airline and travel arrangements for 13 “Astro” cast and crew. “I want to give them the benefit of
doubt on that.”
She said she had been told by Akbar last week to expect
payment this week, but she acknowledges that she has been told that before.
“I don’t work for free. That is a very small amount of
money, in my opinion,” she said. “I do intend to pursue it until I get my money.”
Dotts and others interviewed said that they are hopeful
that negotiations will succeed and did not want to appear strident in their
criticisms. They said they want their money but do not want to harm the film partners,
Film Life Factory LLC and Tulip Development, or the fledgling Roswell film
community.
Harlow expressed the same sentiment and asked not to be
quoted for an article.
His filed claim, however, does contain some details.
“Evening of 12/18/16, the film wrapped,” it states.
“Agreement was to be paid in full before returning to Albuquerque. The night of
12/18/16, I was informed the production was not going to pay my rate. Left
Roswell 12/19/16 with no pay for my 14 days of work.”
Two cash receipts included as attachments show that Harlow
received $150 for expenses on Dec. 9.
A Workforce Solutions spokesperson said that the employer
had filed a rebuttal and that Harlow has until Wednesday to respond. She declined
to provide specifics by press time.
Akbar said that he is negotiating with Harlow and the
trailer company that hires him as a driver because there were some hours of trailer use lost one day due to a lost key. Akbar also contends the film
production group is owed the return of a deposit paid for equipment.
Part of the issue also involves personnel, Akbar said.
Originally a local film producer, Donovan Fulkerson was in
charge of some of the hiring and contracting, according to several people, but Akbar
confirmed that Fulkerson and the film ended their association before filming in Roswell ended.
Fulkerson chose not to comment when asked about the
situation.
Akbar said that part of the current difficulties have to do
with such personnel changes and uncertainty about who has been paid and who hasn’t and
what contract amounts were negotiated. In some instances, Akbar said, amounts
people say there were promised are different than what film partners thought they were going to pay.
“We have been delayed because we have had multiple invoices
and, in some cases, people getting paid twice,” he said. “We have had to do a
full accounting.”
He said it has been only slightly more than 30 days since
filming ended in Roswell and that the winter holidays also caused a slowdown of
work when accounting offices were closed.
“We’ve been paying people there since October when we began
pre-production,” Akbar said. “We had 55 to 65 people working on a daily basis
at times.”
Another person saying she is owed money is Kerry Moore,
owner of the Chef Toddzilla food truck. She said that she provided many of the
meals for the production and is still owed about $400.
She also said that she had received a text last week
promising payment this week.
Akbar said he believes that she is owed only about $200 and
says she already has been paid $3,500. He said there was a disagreement with
her about the types and quality of food service provided and that their
association also ended before local filming ended.
Akbar emphasized that he wants to ensure good working
relationships in Roswell.
“We want to protect our investment in Roswell and to
continue to work to build the film community there,” he said. “This wasn’t meant
to be a one-pony proposition. We came there with plans to do more productions
there.”
He added that he thinks “Astro” already has helped the film
industry in the region, with Los Angeles industry members training locals when
filming was occurring in December. He also thinks the “Astro” film series, which he envisions as
a trilogy, will create tourism opportunities in Roswell and contribute to building
interest in extraterrestrial incidents.
Akbar said that “Astro” is expected to premiere in this summer, with one of the initial screenings occurring in Roswell. He said that
people associated with the film are editing certain portions now and still have
about 15 percent to 20 percent to film in Los Angeles and southeast Asia in
February.
Considered the largest movie project yet filmed in the
Roswell Film Studios northwest of the city, “Astro” will star Gary Daniels, who also appeared in the “Expendables.” The storyline revolves around an abducted extraterrestrial
brought to Earth by a private space exploration company.
The son of a filmmaker from Bangladesh, Akbar trained in
college as a filmmaker and has been involved in professional screenwriting
and film production for more than 10 years. His first full-length feature film,
“My Foreign Desh,” appeared in 2007. More recent works include an award-winning
documentary, “Top Priority: The Terror Within” in 2012 and the feature films “Unknown
Love” in 2015 and “Smoke Filled Lungs” in 2016.
Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
