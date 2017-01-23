Username: 1

Filmmaker Asif Akbar of Los Angeles says he is working to resolve all pay issues related to local filming in December for the movie “Astro.” (Submitted Photo)

Some people who have worked for the upcoming science-fiction movie

thriller “Astro” aren’t exactly revelling in Hollywood glamour at the

moment. Instead they are saying they have not been paid.

But “Astro” producer, director and screenwriter Asif Akbar of Los

Angeles said everyone who is legitimately owed money will be paid this week or

next. He described the problems as primarily related to accounting issues and

staffing changes.

“Our intention is to pay everyone” owed money, said Akbar.

“We are working on resolving some of the issues and resolving the payments that

are owed.”

The disputes have resulted in at least one formal complaint by a Rio Rancho man filed with the Labor Relations Division of the New Mexico Department of Workforce

Solutions.

Brett Harlow filed a complaint Dec. 27 with Workforce

Solutions in which he claimed that he was denied the pay promised him for providing

driving services in December while the film production group was shooting in

Roswell, according to public documents obtained through a public information

request.

The complaint indicates that Harlow said he is owed a bit more than

$4,600 for 161 hours during 14 days of work from Dec. 5-19. He said he was the driver of a “honey wagon,” a large trailer with dressing rooms and

offices used by cast and crew. He had one day off, Dec. 12, his claim states.

The statement indicates that he was promised $200 a day when

[auth] traveling, $300 a day during production, $50 a day for expenses and overtime

pay of $37.50 an hour when he worked more than 12 hours in one day.

According to his statement, he is owed $4,662.50.

A local travel agent and food truck owner are also among

those seeking payment.

“I do understand that movie people often get their money

late,” said Elaine Dotts, owner of WE Travel, who says she is still owed $260

for making airline and travel arrangements for 13 “Astro” cast and crew. “I want to give them the benefit of

doubt on that.”

She said she had been told by Akbar last week to expect

payment this week, but she acknowledges that she has been told that before.

“I don’t work for free. That is a very small amount of

money, in my opinion,” she said. “I do intend to pursue it until I get my money.”

Dotts and others interviewed said that they are hopeful

that negotiations will succeed and did not want to appear strident in their

criticisms. They said they want their money but do not want to harm the film partners,

Film Life Factory LLC and Tulip Development, or the fledgling Roswell film

community.

Harlow expressed the same sentiment and asked not to be

quoted for an article.

His filed claim, however, does contain some details.

“Evening of 12/18/16, the film wrapped,” it states.

“Agreement was to be paid in full before returning to Albuquerque. The night of

12/18/16, I was informed the production was not going to pay my rate. Left

Roswell 12/19/16 with no pay for my 14 days of work.”

Two cash receipts included as attachments show that Harlow

received $150 for expenses on Dec. 9.

A Workforce Solutions spokesperson said that the employer

had filed a rebuttal and that Harlow has until Wednesday to respond. She declined

to provide specifics by press time.

Akbar said that he is negotiating with Harlow and the

trailer company that hires him as a driver because there were some hours of trailer use lost one day due to a lost key. Akbar also contends the film

production group is owed the return of a deposit paid for equipment.

Part of the issue also involves personnel, Akbar said.

Originally a local film producer, Donovan Fulkerson was in

charge of some of the hiring and contracting, according to several people, but Akbar

confirmed that Fulkerson and the film ended their association before filming in Roswell ended.

Fulkerson chose not to comment when asked about the

situation.

Akbar said that part of the current difficulties have to do

with such personnel changes and uncertainty about who has been paid and who hasn’t and

what contract amounts were negotiated. In some instances, Akbar said, amounts

people say there were promised are different than what film partners thought they were going to pay.

“We have been delayed because we have had multiple invoices

and, in some cases, people getting paid twice,” he said. “We have had to do a

full accounting.”

He said it has been only slightly more than 30 days since

filming ended in Roswell and that the winter holidays also caused a slowdown of

work when accounting offices were closed.

“We’ve been paying people there since October when we began

pre-production,” Akbar said. “We had 55 to 65 people working on a daily basis

at times.”

Another person saying she is owed money is Kerry Moore,

owner of the Chef Toddzilla food truck. She said that she provided many of the

meals for the production and is still owed about $400.

She also said that she had received a text last week

promising payment this week.

Akbar said he believes that she is owed only about $200 and

says she already has been paid $3,500. He said there was a disagreement with

her about the types and quality of food service provided and that their

association also ended before local filming ended.

Akbar emphasized that he wants to ensure good working

relationships in Roswell.

“We want to protect our investment in Roswell and to

continue to work to build the film community there,” he said. “This wasn’t meant

to be a one-pony proposition. We came there with plans to do more productions

there.”

He added that he thinks “Astro” already has helped the film

industry in the region, with Los Angeles industry members training locals when

filming was occurring in December. He also thinks the “Astro” film series, which he envisions as

a trilogy, will create tourism opportunities in Roswell and contribute to building

interest in extraterrestrial incidents.

Akbar said that “Astro” is expected to premiere in this summer, with one of the initial screenings occurring in Roswell. He said that

people associated with the film are editing certain portions now and still have

about 15 percent to 20 percent to film in Los Angeles and southeast Asia in

February.

Considered the largest movie project yet filmed in the

Roswell Film Studios northwest of the city, “Astro” will star Gary Daniels, who also appeared in the “Expendables.” The storyline revolves around an abducted extraterrestrial

brought to Earth by a private space exploration company.

The son of a filmmaker from Bangladesh, Akbar trained in

college as a filmmaker and has been involved in professional screenwriting

and film production for more than 10 years. His first full-length feature film,

“My Foreign Desh,” appeared in 2007. More recent works include an award-winning

documentary, “Top Priority: The Terror Within” in 2012 and the feature films “Unknown

Love” in 2015 and “Smoke Filled Lungs” in 2016.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

