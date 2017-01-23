Username: 1

Phillip Doyle Fields (Phil) of Roswell, NM, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2017, at the age of 67, after suffering [auth] from acute myeloid leukemia. Phil was born November 22, 1949, in Wheeler, Texas, to Harry C. Fields Jr. and Margie Esslinger Fields.

Raised in Roswell, NM, Phil graduated from Goddard High School in 1967. He joined the United States Army where he served in Vietnam. After completing his commitment in the Army, Phil worked alongside his brother and dad at Deluxe Trim, working there on automotive upholstery for 20 years. He was very talented at this trade. He went on to work at and retire from the NM Office of the State Engineer, District 2, as a Water Resource Specialist. While working, Phil met many people who would become good friends.

Phil married Connie Ragsdale, January 24, 1972, and took on and raised her son, Raymond, as his own. Together they have two daughters. They divorced in 1995, after 23 years of marriage.

Often heard whistling throughout his days, Phil was born to ride. He loved motorcycles and was out on them no matter what the weather was. Phil enjoyed listening to music, playing guitars, playing games, and watching westerns. He also liked his cats.

“Easy,” as his motorcycle buddies knew him, was a member of the American Legion. He participated in Veteran funerals as a Patriot Guard Rider.

Phil was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harry Sr. and Stella Fields; Roy and Lila Esslinger; aunt and uncles: Juanita Fields, Morris Fields, and Robert Holdeman; brother, Roy “Cleveland” Fields, and dad, Harry Fields Jr.

Surviving to cherish Phil’s memory are his mom, Margie Fields of Roswell; daughters and their families; Sutra (Dirk) Sanders, and Ashley of Roswell; Lyla (Charles) Delp and Jerome and Zoe Ellen of Groton, CT; Raymond Williams and family; aunts, and many cousins.

Phil’s wishes were to be cremated and placed in the Columbarium at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Roswell. No services are scheduled.

Obituary was lovingly written by Phil’s family.

