Bob Edwards, far left, shown in this August 2014 file photo presenting a $1,500 check from the Roswell Runners Club to parks and recreation leaders, resigned from the Parks and Recreation Commission Monday night. Also pictured, left to right, are Parks Commissioner Mandi Owens, former Spring Park Zoo director Elaine Mayfield and Parks Director Tim Williams. (File Photo)

The chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission announced his resignation from the citizen advisory board Monday night, saying afterward the recent controversy regarding the city’s former zookeeper was a small but deciding factor in his resignation.

Bob Edwards, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission for more than 16 years and also president of the Roswell Runners Club, announced his resignation effective immediately at the end of Monday’s meeting after turning the meeting over to vice chair Mandy Owens, who will serve as interim chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

“I have enjoyed participating in the process all these years. We’ve brought many good projects and ideas to the community, some that needed to be rethought, maybe,” Edwards announced. “But nevertheless, they were still good ideas from the commission. And over those years, I have met and I have enjoyed working with many commissioners, you being the most recent. But everybody has been really good to work [auth] with. The staff has been good to work with. There’s been ups and downs, and sniveling and whining occasionally, but that’s the way it goes.”

Edwards said he worked for five mayors, who nominate commission members for City County approval.

“Thank you very much for your service,” Owens said. “We are going to miss you, your expertise, your input.”

“I have to ditto that,” added parks commissioner JaneAnn Oldrup.

“It’s going to be huge shoes to fill, to say the least,” Owens continued.

“We appreciate it Bob, you’ve done a great job,” Oldrup said.

Owens said the parks commission would elect a new chair at its next meeting on Feb. 27.

Edwards told the Daily Record after Monday’s meeting his abrupt resignation was in small part a response to a recent controversy regarding the city’s zookeeper of three decades.

“It probably did a little bit, yes,” Edwards said. “It’s probably one of those like nails in the coffin sort of things.”

A city spokesman who is also a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department told the newspaper Monday the city and RPD have investigated the discovery of nearly $9,500 in the office of former zoo director Elaine Mayfield, and both the city investigation and RPD investigation are closed.

“The investigation was done and closed,” said RPD public information officer Todd Wildermuth. “The PD was involved in the overall review of the matter. The findings of the financial investigation that the Finance Department did were shared with the PD, and there was nothing that indicated that any criminal matter should be pursued.”

The city’s Finance Department initiated an investigation in September after city administrators reported the alleged mishandling of zoo funds. Searches of Mayfield’s office at the zoo and an audit of the Spring River Zoo discovered $9,449 of cash and checks in envelopes, bank bags and folders in Mayfield’s office, according to personnel records obtained by the newspaper.

The funds included $961 in cash and nearly $8,500 in checks, including a $6,408.24 check from City of Roswell Keep Roswell Beautiful payable to Friends of the Zoo, dated Feb. 12, 2015, which was found in Mayfield’s office more than a year and a half after it was dated. Money was discovered in several places in Mayfield’s zoo office, most of which was recovered from her desk, states a city investigative report, and there was no indication to whom most of the cash belonged.

“To me, it was just of those oopsie things, it was just bad bookkeeping, or lack of,” Edwards said.

Mayfield’s attorney proposed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 21 in which Mayfield would agree to retire and not oppose any decision or determination regarding her placement on paid administrative leave in early September, in exchange for the city finding no cause to fire Mayfield and not challenging her retirement benefits.

Both Mayfield’s attorney, John Sullivan Hightower, and Wildermuth said the memorandum of understanding was never executed by the parties.

Wildermuth said the city never conceded there was no cause to terminate Mayfield.

“The city did not, and does not, agree with certain aspects of the document, including the statement about the city finding no cause to terminate Ms. Mayfield, who resigned before the city took any further action following her administrative leave,” Wildermuth said. “Since the city never agreed to the MOU and its assertions, the document, as you can see, was not signed and was never put into effect.”

Mayfield, a 32-year city employee, was reprimanded and placed on paid leave before her Nov. 1 retirement, her personnel records state. Hightower said Mayfield decided to retire in the best interests of everyone “due to a disagreement over how administrative tasks should have been handled” and that “she felt that it was time to move to a different stage in her life.”

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com

