Pierre Landers of Roswell succeeded Monday in his quest to obtain a federally compliant driver’s license. The process, which took him a month, involved difficulties because he had a 60-year-old certificate of naturalization as proof of citizenship. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

It took about a month, but retired U.S. postal worker and naturalized citizen Pierre Landers received the approval Monday to get a REAL ID driver’s license.

Landers, 77, who lives in northwest Roswell, said he has his temporary paper license now and should be receiving the permanent federally compliant REAL ID license within a few weeks.

“I am all set. I am going to get the license in the mail soon,” he [auth] said.

Previously, Landers had been denied the federally compliant license several times and issued, after some argument, a driver’s authorization card, which is not recognized as valid for driving outside New Mexico.

The problem was that his original 1957 certificate of naturalization issued by the U.S. Department of Justice could not be verified by the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department as valid. Apparently, there was some discrepancy with the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database used by the MVD that caused it not to be able to substantiate Landers’ original naturalization certificate. A MVD spokesperson said that older certificates are often not verified automatically.

Landers said that he had started the license renewal process in December because his license was due to expire Jan. 11. He said the problem with the certificate surprised him because he has used it the past 60 years with no problem and was able to obtain employment, Social Security benefits, Medicare and previous driver’s licenses.

After settling for a driver’s authorization card, which does not require proof of legal residency but is not valid as a license outside of New Mexico, he then followed MVD staff recommendations and paid $151 to obtain a passport as proof of legal status. But when he went back last week with passport in hand, he was told that a REAL ID still could not be issued because of the open MVD case involving the problem verifying the naturalization certificate.

After many calls and emails by Landers and the Daily Record, Landers was able to speak to a MVD manager in Santa Fe, who set up an appointment Monday with a manager in the Roswell MVD field office. A few calls between the Roswell manager and others involved, and Landers got his temporary REAL ID license with the permanent one on its way.

“It will be good for three years,” he said, “until 2020.”

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

