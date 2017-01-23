Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Justin Wayne Hoffman, 20, of the 1000 block of West [auth] Deming Street, was arrested Saturday at 11:39 p.m. in the 100 block of East 19 Street and charged with failure to pay fines. According to a report, Hoffman was flagging down officers in order to get a ride to his residence due to the weather. He was subsequently arrested on a warrant.

Arrests and arrest citations

Christopher Robert Artiaga, 19, of the 1600 block of North Missouri Avenue, was arrested Saturday at 2:39 a.m. in the 100 block of West Second Street and charged with the negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the zero block of South Forest Drive Friday at 12:30 a.m., in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a backpack, containing sunglasses, perfume and a mug were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Evergreen Avenue Saturday at 1 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a tablet, keyboard and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Kentucky Avenue Sunday at 3:57 p.m., in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed silverware and plates were stolen from an individual.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Hobbs Street Friday at 8:50 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a window was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Kentucky Avenue Sunday at 12:12 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed four windows were damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Mesa Avenue Friday at 3:42 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a door frame was damaged.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Garden Avenue Sunday at 2 a.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a package of beer was stolen from a local convenience store.

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Gayle Drive Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in reference to a vehicle theft. An investigation revealed a red pickup truck was stolen.

