On Feb. 9, the Roswell City Council will host a public forum on the proposed Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) increase in support of the new Recreation Center and pool(s). This project was initially estimated at $18 million and may be escalated [auth] to near $25 million. Immediately after the public forum, the council will vote to pass a resolution to increase the GRT to fund the project.

The plan is to build two pools, both of which are inadequate now, to replace the Cahoon Park pool,

Here is why I’m opposed and what I believe the council should consider before approving the plan:

• Both pools combined are only 70 percent of Cahoon.

• Neither pool would take advantage of potential revenues that a single indoor pool, the proper size and under proper management, could generate. For example: senior water aerobic classes, local, state, regional and national competitive swimming meets, school swimming events, and swimming lessons.

• An indoor pool would be used year round, were as the larger outdoor pool would only be used in summer.

If money is the issue, we would be better served building only an indoor competitive pool. The council should consider examining the plan again to insure that our tax dollars are not wasted on a project that appears to be inadequate out of the gate.

Fred Moran

Roswell

