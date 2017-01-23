Username: 1

I read your Snippet article in the Jan. 21 RDR criticizing the Chaves County Federated Republican Woman (CCFRW) for failing to invite a Democrat to appear to talk to its membership about his c[auth] andidacy for the forthcoming RISD election. Your accusation was that the CCFRW had chosen “party” above “community,” did a disservice to the community by their action, and should change their bylaws to allow a Democrat to speak at their events.

Mr. McDonald, your article reflects that you had not bothered to conduct a minimal amount of research into this matter, and ventured a characteristic opinion that was without merit or basis in fact. The CCFRW is a private national organization, and not a part of any national, state, or local Republican Party. The CCFRW membership is comprised of registered Republican women (registered Republican men may join as Associates) who pay annual dues. State and local CCFRW organizations are governed by certain mandates given to them by their national organization in Washington D.C.

Along with other mandates from their national organization, they are required to educate and inform their membership of political activities, and to support Republicans. With advance reservations members and non-members alike may attend monthly CCFRW meetings to listen to the agenda, which is established by their officers.

Had you made an effort to check you would have found that the CCFRW is quite involved with our community. Please note that among many other community activities the CCFRW provides college scholarships to high school seniors in Roswell; donates clothes to the Roswell Assistance League; annually donates dictionaries to every third-grade student in Dexter, Hagerman, and Lake Arthur; donates baby supplies to the University Heights school, and sends Christmas and Valentine cards plus Fourth of July refreshments to residents of the Roswell Assurance Home.

Your criticism of the CCFRW of not serving our community interests accentuates your ignorance of your subject matter, and your conclusion belies the events. The CCFRW had to follow protocol mandated by their national organization by inviting only Republican candidates to speak at their Jan. 18 meeting, and to support Republicans, not Democrats, by giving them an opportunity to speak to their membership.

Hudson G. Boue’

Roswell

