Username: 1

The Gateway Lady Warrior basketball team dropped a rough 56-19 decision to the Roswell High C-team Monday night inside the Redrock Center at Gateway Christian School. The Warriors fell behind early and could never recover while the Lady ‘Yotes got a stellar performance from Anna Bell who hit seven three-pointers.

Coach Holly Tipton explained that it was just a perfect storm as Roswell High fielded a good team and they didn’t play as well as expected. “There was a little lack of hustle at times which I got fired up over with my girls, and that didn’t help with the salty team that we played against.”

The Warriors, who start district 4 play next week, used the game as a learning tool by getting plenty of minutes for all of the players, but had trouble with defending the perimeter throughout the contest.

“We [auth] were trying to save our legs for tomorrow’s game with Hondo and try to rotate and get some girls some playing time. I was trying to get some of my girls that I don’t usually see out there and work on some defense,” explained Tipton. “I thought there was good hustle with my defense. There was good reading of what they were going to do. But, they just spread it out so much on the perimeter and had such good shooters.”

The Coyotes went on an 18-0 blitz to start the game as six different players scored, including Bell knocking down two early three’s. Savannah Fox hit a jumper with under a minute to go for the Warriors’ only points as the Warriors went into the second quarter down 18-2.

The Warriors had a much better showing in the second quarter, but the Coyote pressure defense was all over the place, causing numerous turnovers. Newcomer Aleina Shaw got an early free throw to drop, but then the Warriors would hit a dry spell until another Fox hoop with 3:08 to go.

Shaw would get her first bucket and Fox would receive a perfect pass from Megyn Balok to cut the lead to 29-9 late. Jalen Baca would hit a hoop at the buzzer to make it 31-9 at the half.

The Warriors would get free throws from Emily Turner and Sierra Fresquez early to make it 33-12 and then Balok would get a steal and go coast-to-coast for a layup at the 5:06 mark to make it 35-14. The Coyotes would outscore the Warriors 13-0 down the stretch – which included two more Bell Bombs – to make it 48-14 heading to the final frame.

The Warriors continued to battle in the fourth but the Coyotes would match them point for point. Shaw would convert a three-point play and Balok would sink a jumper, but that would be it for the Warriors as they would go down 56-19 and fall to 6-11 on the year.

The Warriors have little time to rest as they host Hondo today at 5:30 p.m. and the Goddard C-team on Thursday to wrap up the pre-district slate of the schedule.

Coach Tipton explained that there is still a good chance for a state berth for her squad. She stated that while Tatum is the prohibitive favorite, Hagerman and Jal are winnable games and that two teams from district 4 could go to state. “Got to work hard and be prepared for (district) and be ready to roll.”

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Diggers struck gold at tournament EGP sends representative to state competition »