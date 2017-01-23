EGP sends representative to state competition
East Grand Plains Elementary School recently held a spelling bee competition. Pictured, from left, are the winners: Savannah Matta, fifth grade, [auth] first place; Faith Carter, second grade, second place; Gabriella Fajardo, fifth grade, third place; Karly Parker, second grade, fourth place; Jayce Griffin, third grade, fifth place and Mason Henington, fourth grade, sixth place.
Matta will represent EGP and the Roswell Independent School District in El Paso in the state spelling bee competition on March 3. (Submitted Photo)
Related Posts
« Gateway drops tough one to Roswell ‘C’ City plans new water towers at air center »