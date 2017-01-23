Diggers struck gold at tournament
Roswell’s Diggers Premier 17 team took first place in the Gold bracket this weekend at the Next [auth] Level Classic tournament in Lubbock! They went 5-1 in pool play and undefeated in the gold brackets.
Pictured left to right (top): Jada Gillespie, Lexi Cole, Ariana Chavez, Kirsten Tapia, Head Coach Jeremy Gonzales
(Bottom): Alina Moreno, Jasmine Aguirre, Elijah Armendariz (Submitted Photo)
