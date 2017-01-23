Username: 1

City councilors on the Infrastructure Committee discuss new air center water tanks and many other issues at the Monday afternoon meeting. Chair Jeanine Corn Best is at head of table with Caleb Grant to her right and Juan Oropesa, in cap, and Savino Sanchez to her left. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The City of Roswell plans to borrow about $4 million to demolish the existing water tower at the Roswell International Air Center and replace it with twin towers that will hold up to 1 million gallons of water each, city councilors heard Monday.

“It’s old,” said City Engineer Louis Najar about the historic water tower built in 1943. “It can only hold 500,000 gallons. It needs to be replaced.”

Members of the city Infrastructure Committee received information about the water tank replacement as one of several different items on the agenda [auth] Monday, including nine discussion-only matters and one action item.

Besides the water tower issue, the discussion-only items include the following: the possible sale of the city-owned Fisk Building at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets to an unnamed party for an undisclosed amount with the proposed owner interested in starting an ice cream shop on the ground floor; the donation of the four-acre Del Norte Park in northeast Roswell to the Roswell Independent School District as the school district prepares to reconstruct the adjacent Del Norte Elementary School; the possible assumption of ownership and management of the Memorial Lawn Cemetery on East 19th Street by the city; the start of work on a previously approved $283,000 repair of a broken water line at the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River; a plan for city staff to start identifying city-owned property that can be sold; and the Engineering Department’s decision to divert $500,000 from its slurry seal fund to pay for road improvements to West McGaffey Street from Union Street to Richardson Avenue.

The only action item approved during the meeting was the recommendation to accept a bid from Rotational Molding Inc. of Gardena, California, to supply 800 trash receptacles and 400 split lids for $219.10 a unit. The other bid submitted, by Snyder Industries of Lincoln, Nebraska, quoted $245.88 a unit.

That matter will go before the full City Council for a final decision at its Feb. 9 meeting.

The discussion about the Roswell International Air Center water tanks indicated that a consulting firm has recommended the replacement of the existing steel elevated water tank because of its age and its relatively low storage capacity, which a report stated was below what is expected to be needed by residents, businesses and other entities at the air center in future years.

The city has applied for a federal Environmental Protection Agency Drinking Water Revolving Loan for $4 million, with the hope that as much as 75 percent will be forgiven, Najar said.

He said the idea was to build twin 1 million-gallon tanks so that a back-up exists in case one is taken out of service for a time. He also thought that one tank would likely be located on the east side of the air center and the other on the west side.

The project is expected to begin construction in 2018, with a target completion date in 2019.

