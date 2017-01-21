Username: 1

Monday

Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 S. Richardson Ave.

Roswell Museum [auth] and Art Center board meeting, 4 p.m., RMAC Bassett Auditorium, 100 W. 11th St.

Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., Parks and Recreation conference room, 1101 W. Fourth St.

Tuesday

Ambulance Administrative Oversight Committee, 1 p.m., Roswell Fire Department conference room, 200 S. Richardson Ave.

Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Roswell City Council special meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Artesia City Council, 6 p.m., Artesia City Hall, 511 W. Texas Ave.

Roswell Planning & Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

Wednesday

Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 3:30 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Thursday

Roswell Commission on Aging, 3 p.m., Brookdale Country Club, 2801 N. Kentucky Ave.

