Now that President Donald J. Trump is in office, perhaps it’s a good time to turn our attention to healing some of the wounds that have injured the United States in recent years, first by turning our attention to this nation’s history of dissent, then by facing the realities of the here-and-now.

It’s easy to forget, with our collective expressed reverence for the Founding Fathers, that these were flawed men (and women in the background) who became deeply partisan during George Washington’s noble tenure as president. It didn’t take long for the national unity felt during the Revolutionary War to give way to ideological differences, especially between Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, who used a free press to attack each other viciously at just about [auth] every turn. From those differences, the Federalists, led by Hamilton as Washington’s treasury secretary, and the Republicans, under the quiet leadership of Jefferson, then secretary of state, were born.

The Federalists believed in a strong central government and occupied the presidency for the first 12 years of the fledgling nation. The Republicans believed more in the power of the people, less power vested in federal authority and more in the states, and took over the presidency in 1801 with Jefferson’s election. Members of both parties expressed great fear in the opposing party’s power grabs, not simply as the wrong direction to our young nation but as a bona fide threat to its continued existence. Eventually, however, it became clear that these two opposing forces were a balance of power in and of themselves, and through the centuries, our nation has embraced a two-party system that translated to a more moderate progression that the overall populous, collectively, would embrace.

The hysterical rhetoric of those early times were wrought with charges of treason, labeling the opposing ideological forces as enemies bent on taking control of the government or trying to dissolve it altogether in favor of the state. And if you think today’s presses are biased today, you should read the diatribes thrown around back then.

Now we’re facing our own set of divisions. The Democratic and Republican parties of today aren’t in line with the Republican and Federalist parties of yesteryear, though their are some curious similarities. The size and power of our federal government and the rights of states to go their own way are still issues that crop up in modern times, but our government is far more stable nowadays, thankfully.

Trump’s election is a result of, and has exacerbated, the deep divisions that now face America, but the republic will survive. Of course, we’re all not in agreement about his ascendency, and our expectations about what he’ll do are decidedly different, but this isn’t our first time around. Opposition will be strong, as well as the support for the new administration, but the foundations of our nation remain strong. Let’s remember that as we go forward, and protect our rights to agree and dissent.

