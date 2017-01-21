Username: 1

I’ve just read (Tom McDonald’s column published Jan. 18) regarding the unpopular Donald Trump. You are in deep remorse regarding his election, that is obvious. But you are in serious denial regarding the infrastructure of our electoral process. Here’s some facts regarding this most recent presidential election:

Trump won the popular vote in 31 states to her 19 and D.C., 62 percent to her 38 percent. Trump led in the total popular vote for all states except California. Hillary won California 5,860,714 to Trump’s 3,151,821, 61.6 percent to 33.1 percent, exclusive of the other candidates. Thus California gave Hillary the popular vote for all states as claimed by the Democrats and [auth] their media stooges. But deduct her California vote from her national vote leaving her with 54,978,783, and deduct Trump’s California vote from his national total, leaving him with 57,113.976, he wins in a landslide in the other 49 states, 51.3 percent to her 48.7 percent.

So, in effect, Hillary was elected president of California and Trump was elected president of the rest of the country, by a substantial margin.

This exemplifies the wisdom of the Electoral College, to prevent the votes of any one populace state from overriding the votes of the others. Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, whose expertise is polling, saw this early on and devised her strategy of “six pathways to the White House.”

This meant ignoring California with its huge Democrat majority and going after the states that would give him the necessary electoral votes to win, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin. At its lowest point since the Civil War! Could this mean the end of the Democrat Party?

The Republican Party now has: 1) the presidency, 2) a majority of the House of Representatives, 3) a majority of the Senate, 4) almost two-thirds of all the governors, 5) total control of the statehouses in almost two-thirds of all the states, and 6) in the near future, Republicans will be able to add a majority of the Supreme Court. The above has never happened before in American history. Think about this and let it sink in for a moment.

And it’s all because of one reason: Barack Obama forcing his extreme far-left agenda on an unwilling country by executive orders, left-wing judges and obsequious bureaucrats.

It’s important to pass this on. Publish this if you will. With the demand that we do away with the Electoral College and take the popular vote being pushed by the media, etc., all Americans need to know that the Electoral College is working exactly as our Founding Fathers intended.

Tom Hyland

Lamy

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Remember details other writer forgot Accept the fact that Trump is president »