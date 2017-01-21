Username: 1

Julie Dominguez works with her fifth-grade students at Berrendo Elementary on the new Chromebooks that they received about two weeks ago. Several local businesses and organizations donated to a fundraising effort to buy the small laptops, which can log on to the district’s online curriculum with wireless connections. The students also raised money on their own by selling pickles at the school’s annual fall carnival. Though the classroom previously had five desktop computers that the students shared, Dominguez said a computer for every student allows them to engage with the online curriculum and do Google searches much more effectively. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Their dreams of a computer on every desktop came true.

With her students and their parents, Julie Dominguez, a fifth-grade [auth] teacher at Berrendo Elementary School, raised the $7,896 needed to buy enough Chromebooks — small laptop computers that don’t have hard drives —for everyone in the classroom.

The computers arrived about two weeks ago, Dominguez said Thursday.

The computers have 11.5-inch screens and were made by Dell. They don’t need hard drives because they are designed strictly for operating on the internet.

“The district provides all of the math and reading online,” Dominguez said in October at the start of their fundraising efforts. “With the Chromebooks, each student can have a one-to-one relationship with that curriculum.”

The project was called, “Ahead of the Curve! We Will Learn with Chromebooks!”

The Chromebooks are small enough that the students can work with them on their desktops while leaving enough space to also work with good old-fashioned pencil and paper.

Before the Chromebooks arrived, the students shared five larger desktop computers. Their other option was signing up for time slots at the school’s computer lab.

The class raised the lion’s share of the money through DonorsChoose.org, which works similarly to crowd funding sites like GoFundMe. The difference, however, is DonorsChoose.org is a site exclusively for public school teachers seeking funds for supplies or special projects.

And the students did a bit of legwork on their own — or should we say “pickle work.”

“We sold individual pickles at the (school’s) fall carnival in order to help make our goal,” Dominguez said. “In this way, families helped to raise the money as well. We had family donations, community support and businesses funding our donorschoose.org project.”

The project had a deadline, Dec. 22. The donation that ultimately sealed the deal came from Ray Hanson of Hanson Energy and Operating Co., who generously donated $1,200.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matched their initial donations, and several local businesses and organizations, like Roswell Rotary, pitched in, Dominguez said.

“Papa John’s Pizza featured our name and website on their billboard,” Dominguez said. “Ultimately, we found an incredible amount of support and were encouraged and cheered on by staff, students, parents and community alike.”

Managing editor Timothy P. Howsare can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at editor@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: thowsare Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. He has a number of freelance credits, including The Tucson Weekly, The Indianapolis Star, Indian Country Today and Trailrunner Magazine. Under his leadership, the Daily Record’s editorial department has won nearly 20 press awards, including General Excellence from the New Mexico Press Association in 2015. In October 2016, Howsare was awarded third place in a national news writing contest by the Inland Press Association for his personality profile on Alice Martinez, a Roswell resident who was awarded U.S. citizenship at age 81. Howsare is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Roswell. He is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Chaves County United Way and the Roswell Jazz Festival. While working as the editor of The Pampa (Texas) News, he served on the board of the Panhandle Press Association. Howsare also is a part-time church musician, playing piano and organ for three local churches.

« New license law causes problems for Roswell man Coyotes fall at hostile Tasker Arena 77-66 »