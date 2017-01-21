Username: 1

“Uncle Kit” Carson and Frank J. Mack of Roswell. Photo taken at “Uncle Kit’s” home in Roswell (Photo courtesy of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico).

By Janice Dunnahoo

Special to the Daily Record

Editor’s note: This is the second part in the tale of one of Roswell’s most legendary characters, William “Uncle Kit” Carson, who falsely claimed he was the nephew of the famed frontiersman.

In 1998, a book was published by Eloise Woodman titled Descendants of Capt. John Woodman that revealed without a doubt the actual life story of this colorful character who called himself William “Uncle Kit” Carson and claimed to be the nephew of famed frontiersman Kit Carson.

He was born Oran Ardious Woodman on Dec. 30, 1870, in Zanesville, Illinois, the child of Hiram and Samantha Woodman. The family moved a lot. The 1880 census showed them in Bourbon County, Kansas, and the 1890 census in Chandler, Oklahoma.

Oran met Maud Garner and they were married on Feb. 16, 1896. They had their first child, Pansy, in January 1897. Around 1902, they moved to Lawton, Oklahoma, and bought a quarter-section of government land in 1906.

Two more children were born. Ora was not home much as he was traveling with [auth] various Wild West shows. In a 1906 visit home, he took his oldest daughter Pansy with him against his wife’s wishes. She would perform with her father in the shows as “Nucki Two Braids” dressed in buckskins and doing trick riding. Woodman claimed she was an Indian. In different interviews as his alter-egos, he claimed that she died in school or when she was 14. In reality, “Nucki,” or Pansy, went back to live with her mother, grew up, married and lived a long life, bearing 13 children. She is the one person that ties all his personas together as she appears as Nucki in all the other life stories.

Whichever identity captures your fancy, several facts remain. “Uncle Kit” was definitely knowledgeable and experienced with Indians and frontier life. He was a regular performer in various Wild West shows, circuses and rodeos, including Buffalo Bill’s Wild West. The ultimate performer, he actually became the character he was playing at the time and was able to fool a lot of people, even after his death.

William “Uncle Kit” Carson, second from left, receiving the Treasure Trove Club of New York’s award in 1955. He was named Mr. Treasure Hunter of 1955. Also pictured are, from left, Ed Raymond, president of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico; Bert Ballard, Roswell mayor; Juanita Brown, president of Women’s Business and Professional Club; and Annie Laurie Snorff, secretary of the WPBC. (The name of the woman at far right was unavailable.)

Following is his obituary from the Roswell Daily Record, dated Oct. 25, 1957.

Uncle Kit Carson

Dies In Hospital

William K. (Uncle Kit) Carson, 99, 619 W. 13th St., a nephew of the famed Kit Carson, died at 8:40 a.m. today in St. Mary’s Hospital. He was taken to the hospital after he had been found early yesterday morning in a coal shed at his house where he had been all night.

Death was attributed to exposure and pneumonia. The body is at Ballard Funeral Home.

The famous Indian scout apparently collapsed and spent Wednesday night unconscious on the floor of the coal house in 39 degree temperature.

His faithful dog was cuddled close to him when neighbors found him about 9 a.m. yesterday.

He was found in the coal shed by Mary Haskins, 710 E. Hendricks St.

Police Chief Tommy Thompson said that the woman had come there to clean the house, and that she and E.F. Lewis, 1403 N. Maple Ave., and Raymond Lara were also present when police arrived.

Uncle Kit had lived in Roswell for 31 years but a long time before that — back in 1877 — he had worked for the Jingle Bob Ranch near this city.

He had been a scout for the U.S. Calvary and had been at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Ft. Peck, Montana, and Ft. Laramie, Wyoming, among other posts.

At one time he drove stagecoaches in Lincoln County.

Last August, at the time of his 99th birthday anniversary, he had said, “he wasn’t feeling too stout” that an old hurt was bothering him.

This turned out to be the result of an old hip wound from an arrow in a Sioux uprising.

Uncle Kit believed the whites brought on their own troubles from the Indians. He said the whites tried to “hog everything in sight, driving the Indian off his land and killing buffalo and other game on which the Indian depended.”

The aged scout was a native New Mexican, born Aug. 7, 1858, in Ft. Union. He was a nephew of the famed Kit Carson.

Janice Dunnahoo is a volunteer archivist at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico.

Related Posts

About the Author: Vistas

« Historically Speaking — Quo Vadis or How’s Your Signals? Randy Rhoads: The best of the ‘shredders’ »