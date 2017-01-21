Username: 1

Advertising





Salomon Moreno peacefully passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at his home in Hagerman, NM. He was born May 9, 1923 to Vicente Moreno and Agapita Vega in Ciudad Mante de Tamaulipas, Mexico.

He is predeceased by his wife, Josefina Moreno; daughter Bertha Moreno; son Mario Moreno; granddaughter Michelle Moreno; great grandsons Lorenzo Rivas and Freddie Moreno Jr.

Salomon was known as Papi Mon. His wife and him ventured to the United States [auth] for a better life for their family, he worked hard as a farmer for Glenn Marshalls Farm for about 50 years. Papi Mon had strong family values, he was a provider and protector. He did not know a stranger because he had a big heart and everyone was family to him. His children will follow his traditions.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Bertha Najera and husband Luis of Roswell; sons Armando Moreno and wife Josefina of Dexter, Salomon Moreno Jr. of Hagerman, Lorenzo Moreno of Hagerman, Javier Moreno and wife Mari of Kansas and Arturo Moreno and wife Carol of Hagerman; grandchildren Armando Jr. Moreno, Freddie Moreno, Sonia Moreno, Mario Jr. Moreno, Ricardo Moreno, Jaime Moreno, Carmen Pando, Dora Moreno, Harvey Moreno, Ana Moreno, Carlos Moreno, Javier Moreno, Presilla Salas, Frankie Moreno, Eliazar Moreno, Ernesto Moreno, Enrique Moreno, Eva Moreno, Efren Moreno, Veronica Aguilar, Lorenzo Jr. Moreno, Laura Moreno, Chris Moreno, Fabian Moreno, Miguel Moreno, Arturo Jr. Moreno, Debbie Martinez, Denise Martinez, David Aguirre, Daisy De La O and Luis Jr. Najera. He is also survived by 61 great-grandchildren and 30 great-great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2017 at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Hagerman, NM. Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2017 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Hagerman, NM with burial to follow at Hagerman Cemetery.

The family would like to give thanks to Rosalia Bravo for her loving care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« R.D. Hay, Jr. Manuel B. “Manny” Martinez »