Username: 1

Mozart lovers don’t want to miss this one.

The Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its third subscription concert of the 2016-17 concert season, Magnificent Mozart, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. The concert will be held at Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute campus and will feature Daniel Hsu performing Mozart’s “Piano [auth] Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467.”

Characterized by the Philadelphia Inquirer as a “poet … [with] an expressive edge to his playing that charms, questions and coaxes,” 18-year-old Hsu, a 2016 Gilmore Young Artist, is an emerging young talent.

Hsu has taken many prizes in competitions, including the bronze medal in the 9th Hammatsu International Piano Competition, first prize in the 2015 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition and first prize in the San Jose International Piano Competition.

He is a native of the San Francisco Bay area.

The RSO also will perform the overture to “The Secret Marriage” by Domenico Cimarosa and “Symphony 99” by Joseph Haydn.

Cimarosa was an Italian opera composer who lived from 1749 to 1801. Haydn (1732-1809), like Wolfgang Mozart (1756-1791), was a prolific composer of the Classical period.

Tickets are available at roswellsymphony.org or by calling 575-623-5882.

The RSO offers Student Rush tickets the night of the concert. Students and their accompanying adults are admitted for free.

Related Posts

About the Author: Vistas

« Life is never the same for the Bigs or the Littles Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner and murder mystery at the RMAC »