As regional manager for WESST, Johnson spends her work days helping people start new businesses or improve their current business. She also volunteers with a number of organizations in Roswell. (Submitted Photo)

It may have been a good thing that Rhonda Johnson was told she couldn’t do the things she wanted to do.

“What has driven me probably more than anything is the fact that as a young child growing up in Texas, my family didn’t have a sight for anything other than their little world,” Johnson said. “They told me I couldn’t go to college even though I had great grades [auth] and was smart. They said ‘you’re just going to get married and that’s all you need to do so don’t worry about it.’

“So I didn’t worry about it. I started working. It’s hard to make a living when you’re not educated. I would work two and three jobs sometimes, more because I was bored, but also because I like things and I like to buy them so I had to work for them.”

Johnson, regional manager for WESST, an organization that helps people start or improve their own business, has always been a go-getter, so the resistance she got encouraged her.

“I realized that everything I did in my life finally led to me graduating from college at age 59,” Johnson said. “I look back and because I was told no, I didn’t need it, I fought really hard to get everything I got.”

Her diligence has made a difference for many.

“I got good jobs,” Johnson said. “I was given jobs that people with a degree would have, but I was not paid what somebody with a degree would have. That piece of paper made a huge difference in the confidence that I had about who I am and who I can be to the young people, and to the people in their 30s and 40s who think it’s too late. My whole thing was ‘you’re never too old and it’s never too late’ that was kind of my motto when I was going through school. It proved to be true.”

From a childhood in which she was loved, but never expected to become more than somebody’s wife, to a happy marriage where they worked together and raised their son Steele, Johnson spent her early years passionately caring for others.

“I realized that I didn’t take care of myself when I was raising my son,” Johnson said. “For 20 years I took care of everybody else and I managed to get to 215 pounds. When my son turned 20, I realized that I had been trying to lose weight since he was born. For his 21st birthday his present was a healthy mom. I lost 70 pounds and I was the mom I had always wanted to be.”

Johnson’s journey to good health started with her trademark determination and blunt honesty.

“I would look at people who would lose weight and I would say ‘gosh they can do that but I can’t do it,’” Johnson said, “but then I’d say ‘I can do anything.’ I would lose 30 pounds and gain it back. Sometimes because I didn’t have the money, or the ability to make good choices because I was eating out a lot since I traveled.”

Johnson has an effective tool to help her deal with life’s surprises.

“When I decided to do the next right thing, I managed to do what I needed to do because I had a goal,” Johnson said. “I’ve maintained it. My son will be 27 in March.”

Three years ago, her world was rocked hard.

“This week was the third anniversary of my husband’s funeral,” Johnson said. “While it’s still painful in a sense it doesn’t define who I am. What happens to me doesn’t define me. Who I am and what I do with what happens to me is what defines me.

Her long cultivated self-image helped get her through that time.

“I’m a very happy person anyway,” Johnson said. “I’m very energetic, but I had to make a real decision in that moment.”

Facing those choices, and building her life through the pain has blessed Johnson, it has also given others reason to persevere.

“There was a young girl in Roswell who was engaged,” Johnson said. “Her fiancé broke up with her in a text. I knew about it, but I didn’t know that she was watching me thinking ‘if she can get through what she went through, I can get through this.’ People watch you.”

It was that determination to do the next right thing that kept her going.

“When my husband was missing a lot of work and I was worried that he was going to lose his job, I was anxious,” Johnson said. “But as soon as he said ‘I cannot work anymore.’ I said ‘ok, now I’m into fix it gear, now I know what to do.’ Then I had to make it work.”

Learning to do the next right thing has been a journey.

“When I was younger, I would put a square peg in a round hole if it killed me. Now I don’t force things to happen. I do the next right thing, to get further along. Sometimes that’s the only move I can see, because it’s too big,” she said. “It’s like the recovery programs, you hear them say, sometimes you have to do it day by day, or hour by hour, or minute by minute. So I’ve thought about that. And I guess I boiled it down to what can I do next that’s right for this situation and for me.”

Having learned how much more effective she is by taking care of herself, Johnson still passionately cares for others.

“I just have to make a difference in people’s lives,” Johnson said. “When I was in laboratory sales, we saved people’s lives because we diagnosed things.”

Her work with WESST, helping people support themselves by doing what they love, feeds her soul.

“In this job we get to watch the light bulb go on,” Johnson said. “When they’re scared and they don’t know what they can do, they don’t even know where to start. To traverse that journey with them all the way through to the opening of their doors. You cannot believe what a great feeling that is. When my clients leave we’re hugging. We’re huggers, we care about you on a different level than just a business. My clients will tell you that all the time. This is a family not just a business.”

Johnson spends a great deal of her time volunteering in the community.

“Two years ago when I went to work for WESST I started looking for places to happen,” Johnson said. “I started with Altrusa, the Roswell Woman’s Club, the Red Coats, Boys & Girls Club — anywhere I could make a difference, especially for children.”

Johnson is also on the board of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, and she is a section host with Grace Community Church.

It is through grace, love and doing the next right thing that Johnson has built a strong, happy life and she plans to help others to do the same for many years to come.

“My life hasn’t been easy,” Johnson said. “It has been anything but a traditional happy life. But as Rick Kraft said to me one time on a Leadership Roswell trip to Santa Fe, ‘Your default is a smile!'”

