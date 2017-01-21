Username: 1

I read with some interest Mr. Bill Schwartz’s letter of Jan. 20. I remember things that he seems to have forgotten.

In 1980, the Republicans bribed the revolutionary government of Iran to keep the American prisoners until after the U.S. election, thereby helping guarantee Reagan’s presidency. In the 2000 election, Jeb Bush dumped thousands of Democratic [auth] ballots in Florida so his brother could win there, and then the Republican Supreme Court declared Bush the winner. (If we had had an honest election then we would not be in the international mess we are in today.)

This election was rigged for Trump by the Koch brothers who have been spending millions to get Republicans elected all over the country. Clinton won the popular vote by several million and most normal people are dissatisfied that she was cheated.

For the last eight years, the Republicans have been waging a sneer and smear campaign against President Obama. They have said the most awful things about him and his family and now we are supposed to forget all that? We are supposed to blandly accept what has been done to us? I don’t think so and will do all I can to make sure future elections are honest.

I am a former Republican; I’m now an independent.

John Ford

Roswell

