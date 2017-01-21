Username: 1

When Ozzy [auth] Osbourne was shown the door by his fellow Black Sabbath bandmates in April 1979, many Sabbath fans like me figured the Prince of Darkness was too brain dead from all the drugs and alcohol to find his way to the mailbox, let alone make a comeback.

The weird thing about Ozzy is you can watch a YouTube video of him performing live with Black Sabbath in 1970, and despite being stoned on six different drugs at the same time, you can understand every word he sings and his intonation is perfect. But when he speaks while completely sober, Ozzy sounds like a blabbering idiot. But I digress.

To my surprise and pleasure, the British heavy-metal vocalist proved all of his naysayers wrong by scorching the earth with his first solo album, “Blizzard of Ozz.” The album was released in the U.K. in September 1980 and in the U.S. in March 1981.

“Blizzard of Ozz” peaked at No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 4 in the U.K. and, over the years, has sold more than 6 million copies and is considered one of the greatest hard-rock albums of all time.

The album’s most popular song, “Crazy Train,” is played frequently at sports stadiums and arenas.

The success of the album is attributed largely to Osbourne’s collaboration with Los Angeles-based guitar virtuoso Randy Rhoads, who soared into the stratosphere with solos that were not only highly technical, but brilliantly conceived.

A year later, with Rhoads again on guitar, Osbourne released another successful album, “Diary of a Madman.”

Rhoads’ promising career ended in tragedy. In 1982, he was killed in a small-plane crash at age 25.

Thirty-five years after his death, Rhoads is revered as one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time.

Osbourne and fellow Southern Californian Eddie Van Halen are considered early masters of a guitar style called “neoclassical metal” that combined elements of baroque and classical music with heavy metal. Both Van Halen and Rhoads had classical training. Rhoads’ mother, Deloris, owned and operated a music school. After only one year of studying at his mom’s school, Rhoads’ teacher came to his mother and said: “I’m sorry, but I’ve taught Randy everything I can. He knows everything I know at this point.” So Rhoads himself became a teacher at the school.

At one point, Rhoads had remarked to Osbourne he had a desire to leave the band for a few years to study classical guitar at UCLA, where his mom had earned a music degree. In 1989, the university set up a scholarship fund in Rhoads’ memory for the study of classical guitar.

The early ‘80s ushered in a slew of heavy metal lead guitarists, often called “shredders,” whose playing centered on lightning-fast techniques. In the hard-rock genre, the early ‘80s also was an era of excess that was hilariously satirized in the 1983 film, “This Is Spinal Tap.” Excessive hair, excessive Spandex, excessive volume, excessive drum sets (double bass drums, a half-dozen crash cymbals and at least as many tom toms and huge gongs that glistened in the stage lights behind the drummer). It all looked good on the newly created cable TV channel, MTV.

Rhoads, however, carved a niche for himself in all this glimmer and glam with his brilliance as a musician.

When comparing Rhoads to many of his counterparts, Osbourne aptly said that for most guitarists, the instrument is an extension of his penis. But for Rhoads, the guitar was an extension of his soul.

Though friction did evolve between Osbourne and Rhoads over business matters, the two became close friends and Osbourne has said he loved Rhoads like a brother.

Last year, Osbourne and his son, Jack, were in Roswell visiting the UFO Museum to film an episode for a History Channel reality show called “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.”

In a different episode of the show, father and son went back into the studio where “Blizzard of Ozz” was recorded. For the first time in 35 years, Osbourne listened to the master tape of his 1980 recording “Crazy Train.” When the studio engineer pulls down the sliders so only Rhoads’ solo can be heard, Osbourne becomes visibly emotional.

Though I own on CD both “Blizzard of Ozz” and “Diary of a Madman,” my favorite album with the Osbourne/Rhoads collaboration is the 1987 release, “Tribute,” a live album that features songs from both of their studio albums and several Black Sabbath classics such as “Paranoid” and “Ironman.”

Being a live album, the production quality isn’t as clean and crisp as a studio recording. Further, when Rhoads plays a solo there is no rhythm guitar to back him up. However, this is actually a good thing because you can hear Rhoads’ completely unhindered by the discipline required to make everything sound perfect in the studio.

At any point in a riff, Rhoads’ will break out into a flutter of quick little notes or dive bomb on a low note. Then he’ll jump right back into the riff with nary a distraction from his timing.

In many of his solos, like on “Mr. Crowley,” Rhoads ventures into atonality, going outside of the key signature for three or four bars and then jumping back into the key. Normally, this would sound like a train wreck, but Rhoads handles these brave excursions into the netherworld with ease and musicality.

Right now, I’m listening to “Tribute” quite frequently while driving.

If Rhoads happens to be playing a solo while I’m pulling into the parking lot at work or at the grocery store, I won’t turn the engine off until the solo is over.

If not for his untimely death, Rhoads certainly would have gone on to do more great things — either by working with Osbourne, playing in other bands or simply playing his own compositions on acoustic guitar.

Managing editor Timothy P. Howsare can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or editor@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: thowsare Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. He has a number of freelance credits, including The Tucson Weekly, The Indianapolis Star, Indian Country Today and Trailrunner Magazine. Under his leadership, the Daily Record’s editorial department has won nearly 20 press awards, including General Excellence from the New Mexico Press Association in 2015. In October 2016, Howsare was awarded third place in a national news writing contest by the Inland Press Association for his personality profile on Alice Martinez, a Roswell resident who was awarded U.S. citizenship at age 81. Howsare is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Roswell. He is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Chaves County United Way and the Roswell Jazz Festival. While working as the editor of The Pampa (Texas) News, he served on the board of the Panhandle Press Association. Howsare also is a part-time church musician, playing piano and organ for three local churches.

« Historically Speaking — The actual identity of Roswell’s ‘Uncle Kit’