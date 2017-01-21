Username: 1

Right, Left and Stop. (Above) Reading from the left above, are the hand-signal designations specified in the Uniform Motor Vehicle Code for right turn, left turn, and slow down and stop. These signals have been adopted and are respected in most enlightened communities (not including the nation’s capital.) Given smartly, correctly and every time the driver is going to turn right, or left, or slow down and stop, they can do much to alleviate traffic confusion and congestion — and to avoid accidents (Images courtesy of the Historical Society for Southeast New [auth] Mexico).

Submitted by Janice Dunahoo

Editor’s note: The following text and accompanying images were published in the October 1946 edition of American Motorist. “Quo vadis” is Latin for “Where are you going?”

The drawings at the bottom of this page show the correct position of the arm for various traffic signals as outlined in Act V of the Uniform Vehicle Code.

The other drawings show some of the assorted gestures familiar to all of us and which frequently puzzle us when we’re driving in traffic.

If your car is equipped with mechanical signals in good working order and you use them at the proper times, you can keep both of your hands on the wheel and not worry. However, there are a lot of cars not so equipped.

Unfortunately, the (Washington) D.C. regulations are pretty vague about signaling … but you won’t be wrong if you give your hand signals according to the Uniform Vehicle Code, since most people know what they mean. And you may avert an accident!

The Claustrophobe. Here is one of that vast and seemingly growing army of drivers who really isn’t signaling at all. He’s merely holding up the roof of the car, obviously afraid that it’s going to cave in on him. Sometimes known as “One Arm Harry,” this chap is a nuisance.

The Limp Dilly. This could be a signal, but one would never know whether the driver was going to execute a hairpin turn or whether he was going to take off and fly, or whether he was just air cooling his hand. This can also be called “The Weary Boy’s Delight.”

