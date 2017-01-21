Username: 1

Newspapers in Education, or NIE, is a cooperative program between the Roswell Independent School District and the Roswell Daily Record to use our newspapers as a tool for instruction. We provide the newspapers to the school district at no cost, for use in classrooms.

Last year, the RDR provided the school district with 7,800 newspapers distributed to 132 classrooms on a daily basis, four days a week. Although the newspapers were provided at no charge, they had a market value of $40,000. We received contributions totaling $5,000 and we absorbed the rest. We have a policy of “no classroom turned away” and we made good on that.

Newspapers being used in education is nothing new. For more than two centuries in this country, newspapers have been used in classroom instruction. Although innovative [auth] teachers probably enhanced instruction with newspapers since they were first printed, the earliest known reference to newspapers as tools for learning, at least that I could find, appeared in the Portland (Maine) Eastern Herald on June 8, 1795.

Typically, most NIE programs focus on language arts, reading, social studies, math and science. The goal of the NIE program is to use the newspaper to help teachers with the subjects they are already teaching. The program is not intended to simply teach students about the newspaper.

What are the benefits of Newspapers in Education? It builds readership and reading skills, for one thing. Several studies have shown that children and/or adults who regularly read a newspaper demonstrate significant gains in reading skills. And for complete information, there is no substitute for a newspaper. Understanding of the news usually comes with the longer, more thoughtful appraisal of facts and details, most prevalent in newspaper accounts.

Another benefit is that younger readers quickly learn that a newspaper is more than just the news. It has feature articles that tell of interesting people and activities in the community. News and advice columns provide information that can be used to teach social studies, math, language arts, media literacy and other subjects. Students who are learning English or need extra learning can also benefit from the program.

Newspapers are a valuable tool for teachers who work with adult education students. ERIC Educational Archives provides a series of activities that use the newspaper as a learning resource to develop both reading and life skills. Fenholt’s contention is that regular elementary school reading materials can fail to motivate readers at the adult level and are also embarrassing for adults to use.

Fenholt’s activities booklet was aimed at adults who want to read on an intermediate level and pass the graduate equivalency diploma (GED) test. The practical activities include those designed to promote an understanding of coupons, want ads, news stories and maps and to build vocabulary. One exercise called “Decode the Ads” dealt with deciphering abbreviations commonly used in classified advertisements.

A unit on news stories used questioning techniques to elicit information on what happens in the story. An exercise that uses weather maps asks the student to begin by putting a mark on the general location in which he or she lives.

When I was teaching, I often used NIE newspapers in my classroom doing just these kind of activities.

To capture in a nutshell the many benefits of NIE programs that reach beyond the obvious contributions to students, the Newspaper Association of America Foundation presented the following in their manual, “NIE: Getting Started — A Guide for Newspaper in Education Programs” includes that it sharpens students’ thinking skills, increases students’ interest and motivation by providing study materials relevant to their lives and prepares students for active citizenship in their democracy.

A study compared types of activities associated with the NIE program with current newspaper reading habits through a survey of 263 respondents under the age of 40 who took part in an NIE program during their school days.

Results of the telephone survey indicated that participation in NIE and length of participation were significantly related to later frequency of reading. Results, according to the ERIC Archive, also indicated that four of six other activities were also related to high newspaper use: that respondents took current events quizzes, clipped and saved articles, used the newspaper as a source of class discussion and analyzed news stories.

The NIE program also involves schools in the lives of the communities they serve, improves relations with students’ families and responds to the needs of local businesses as future employers. A benefit to the RDR in participating in the program is that it encourages readership of newspapers.

I think NIE benefits the community because it enhances the citizen participation in schools and local government through better mutual understanding and transforms students into interested, active citizens.

Just how are RISD teachers using newspapers in education in their classrooms? I will explore that in a future column.

Barbara Beck, publisher of the Roswell Daily Record, has a master’s degree in education and taught for 10 years, she also has a background in journalism. She can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 110, or bbeck@rdrnews.com.

