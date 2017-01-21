Username: 1

Pierre Landers, 77, a retired U.S. postal service worker and a resident of northwest Roswell, says he has encountered a slew of problems in obtaining a federally compliant driver’s license due to new laws and the fact that he has a 1957 certificate of naturalization. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The new state driver’s license law has caused hassles for a local man, leaving him in limbo about obtaining a license valid outside the state.

“I get a pension, Medicare and Social Security,” said Pierre Landers of northwest Roswell, “but I can’t get a license.”

A retired U.S. postal service worker, Landers, 77, described having jumped through hoops since December to renew a driver’s license that expired Jan. 11.

Even after several trips to the local field office of the Motor Vehicle Department and paying about $150 to obtain a U.S. passport, he had been told numerous times that he could not get a federally compliant REAL ID license. Instead he has been issued a driver’s authorization card, which is not considered a valid driver’s license in other states.

The problem, he says, is that he has an original 1957 certificate of naturalization issued by the U.S. Department of Justice that hasn’t been verified as proof of citizenship.

Although he said that certificate has been all the proof he has ever needed for employment, benefits and driver’s licenses for the past 60 years since arriving here with his family from Europe, it wasn’t accepted by the MVD in December following recent changes in law.

A new law in the state of New Mexico, effective Nov. 14, created two different types of driver’s licenses, the REAL ID and the driver’s authorization card. The new law was designed as a compromise, giving New Mexicans who want to prove their legal residency or U.S. citizenship a way of meeting federal ID requirements, but giving others, including undocumented [auth] immigrants, the option of obtaining a DAC if they cannot or do not want to prove residency.

The REAL ID meets federal requirements for boarding airplanes and entering federal buildings and requires that applicants present original or certified documents proving U.S. citizenship or legal residency, as well as documents proving their current physical addresses in New Mexico. The necessary documents are listed online at mvd.newmexico.gov and include birth certificates, permanent resident cards, certificates of naturalization, Social Security cards or U.S. passports.

The DAC requires that applicants be fingerprinted and provide proofs of identity and current physical addresses. The documents needed for those are also listed online.

A mid-December visit to the Roswell MVD field office found that several people were having difficulty understanding which documents were accepted as proof, with a couple of applicants saying that the staff did not seem especially helpful or courteous. Others said that staff had behaved professionally and helpfully.

Some people described making several visits to the office in one day as they attempted to present acceptable documents. People who have changed their legal names over the years, do not have original or certified copies of official documents, have health or physical restrictions regarding driving, or who live with families or friends and do not have rental agreements, deeds or mortgages in their names are among those having difficulties.

MVD officials have recommended that people plan months before their licenses expire, and maybe even make a preliminary visit to an MVD office to ask questions, to make sure they will have the needed documentation.

Landers said that the issue he encountered was one he never expected to have, given that no one had ever questioned his naturalization certificate before. Although he said he was able to obtain a DAC, which he said required some fairly intense discussion with MVD staff before they agreed to that, he wants a REAL ID so he can drive out of state.

The issue also has him concerned about whether his naturalization certificate will be accepted in the future.

“It is more than just a license now,” he said. “Now I have to prove that I am a citizen. Is my certificate no longer good?”

The problem, he said he was told, was that the MVD system did not accept his naturalization certificate. Speaking to representatives with both the MVD and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has taken over immigration matters from the Department of Justice, Landers said he was told he could either get a new naturalization certificate for about $550 or a passport for $151.

He opted to get the DAC to keep driving legally in New Mexico and to obtain a new passport.

“I wasn’t thrilled, I can tell you, but I figured $151 was a lot better than $555 (for a new certificate),” he said.

But when he returned to the MVD this week with the understanding that his new passport would entitle him to the REAL ID license, he said he was told that he can’t get a REAL ID because the MVD has an open case on him about the unresolved naturalization certification issue.

A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service spokesperson said that an original certificate is valid and a new certificate is not required.

“Although the forms have changed in appearance and in the type of information they have over the years, they are the same forms,” Arwen FitzGerald said. “He shouldn’t be required to get a new one.”

She said she thought the problem could be with the information in the database used to verify the certificate information. The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements system, or SAVE, database is used by nine states, including some motor vehicle agencies within those states.

A New Mexico government spokesperson confirmed that the MVD uses the SAVE database to verify certificates and agreed that a new certificate of naturalization should not be needed.

“All clerks are trained to use the SAVE database and if a document cannot be verified through SAVE, a work order is sent to the Department of Homeland Security to verify,” said Benjamin Cloutier. “This process is averaging up to 10 days, and DHS has had difficulty verifying older documents.”

He also said that management and staff receive training and strive to minimize impacts on driver’s license applicants.

According to FitzGerald, DHS cases that require manual verification of certificates can take up to 20 federal working days.

The most recent letter Landers received from the MVD, dated Jan. 5, about three weeks after he first started the license renewal process, said that he should contact the Department of Homeland Security again.

After a call Friday to DHS, he was told an in-person visit to an office in El Paso or Albuquerque would be necessary so that staff could search the archives to verify his naturalization certificate.

He said calls to a federal legislator and the governor’s office did not clear up matters, either.

A Friday afternoon call to a MVD manager in Santa Fe informed him, he said, that he could obtain a REAL ID next week if he takes his passport, current driver’s authorization card and two documents proving his physical address to the Roswell field office.

“I’ll let you know the results,” he said.

Renewing a driver’s license used to be simple, but the process has been anything but easy this time for Landers. But, if the MVD call is correct, he could have a REAL ID in hand next week, one month after starting the renewal process.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Rhonda Johnson serves others by doing the next right thing The Chromebook classroom becomes a reality in Roswell »