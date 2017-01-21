Username: 1

Goddard senior Katherine Kolker drives [auth] to the basket against Loving’s Anyssa Rodriguez in the fourth quarter of the Lady Rockets 84-56 road win over the Lady Falcons Saturday in Loving. Kolker finished with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from long range. (Matt Hollingshead Photo/Carlsbad Current-Argus)

LOVING – Loving and Goddard have gone in quite different directions on the scoring end lately.

The Lady Rockets are finding their stride with multiple players contributing and finishing shots, whereas the Lady Falcons are lacking consistent double-digit scoring outputs aside from senior guard Briana Rodriguez.

And those storylines continued entering Saturday’s rematch between the two squads, as Goddard had multiple players attack the basket en route to an 84-56 victory.

“We usually start slow or start fast, so it was nice to see us put four quarters together. Right from the tip, we were firing on all cylinders (with) great passes,” Goddard coach Jared Neighbors said. “Loving’s a good, scrappy team, and we handled their pressure.”

Both sides had plenty of steals in the middle passing lanes throughout, and both sides had plenty of scoring chances.

Goddard had momentum knocking down shots in those moments, whereas Loving struggled.

“They hustled back on the steals, unlike us. We got the steals and we slowed everything down. If we would’ve pushed the tempo, I think we would’ve scored more,” Loving senior forward Arianna Franco said.

Goddard also preserved its intensity on the scoring end by draining 3s left and right.

The Lady Rockets are cruising right now, winning 10 of their last 11 games. The Lady Falcons, who played in the Goddard Holiday Classic last month, have now lost four straight games.

Goddard’s Micaela Kolker, Katherine Kolker, Desi Flores and Bailey Beene all scored in double-figures, combining for 55 points, six rebounds, nine assists and 12 steals.

“It was great to see our balance come through again,” Neighbors said. “We always pass the ball around looking for the open shooter. It’s fun to watch this team, and we’re letting the good times roll.”

Rodriguez said Loving’s defensive rotations were too slow against Goddard’s shooters.

Rodriguez and Franco each scored 19 points and combined for nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists for the Lady Falcons.

“We just couldn’t finish our shots, and they did,” Rodriguez said. “We scheduled these tough games to get better. Hopefully, it’ll help us out for district.”

Cassandra Calderon and Alyssa Carrasco, who have had big games on offense this year, were held to just 15 points combined.

Goddard (14-6) opens District 4-5A play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at cross-town rival Roswell. Loving (8-8) looks to get back on track hosting Jal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

