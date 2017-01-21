Username: 1

Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda gets an easy bucket after a turnover Saturday during the Lady Coyotes’ 68-34 victory over the Deming Lady Wildcats. DeLa Cerda finished with a game-high 28 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Roswell Lady Coyotes continued their recent hot streak, winning their six-straight game with a 68-34 victory over the visiting Deming Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon in the Coyote Den.

It was the senior game, [auth] and Roswell favorite senior, Jaedyn De La Cerda, also continued her tear of averaging near 30 points per game with a 28-point performance that featured a bit of everything — drives to the hoop, 3-pointers and easy buckets off turnovers.

Despite her impressive play as of late, first-year Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez said we haven’t seen her best yet.

“The scary part is she’s got a lot more to give us. That’s how spoiled we are,” he said. “She’s a special kid that does so many things. We don’t often talk about how many tips she gets that lead to steals and baskets or how great she is at finding open teammates and kicking it out when she gets doubled. She wants to play the perfect game and that’s what she strives for.”

The Coyotes got out to a quick start, scoring 10 points before Deming could muster their first basket, which came in the form of a free throw with 3 minutes left in the opening frame.

“To be honest, we didn’t shoot it very well,” Sanchez said. “But you tend to shoot the real easy ones well and the good news for us was that quite a bit of our scoring was from our defense doing their job and getting some turnovers, which led to some real easy baskets and easy looks from the 3-point line.”

De La Cerda scored 12 in the first quarter, while senior forward DeAvion Allen added four and senior guard Melanie Martinez chipped in two for an 18-3 lead.

The future New Mexico Lobo dropped in another 11 in the second period, with Allen, Kaitlyn Holl and Annica Dillard providing a bucket each to give Roswell a 36-14 halftime lead.

The Lady Coyotes got points from seven different players in the third period as they put the game away, outscoring the Lady ‘Cats 21-12 and receiving quality minutes from role players like Cheyenne Martinez, Valeria Ibarra and Asper Kennard.

All 14 suited-out Lady Coyotes played and 10 scored.

Senior guard Sheyanne Sandoval finished with eight points and made her only free-throw attempt. Allen had seven points, Melanie Martinez six and Holl five.

“(Allen) had three or four steals and at least 10 rebounds for us and you feel bad for her because she didn’t get the reward on the points side that normally she would get,” said Sanchez. “But she ran the floor well and controlled the paint for us.”

Junior forward Valeria Bonilla played limited minutes again as she eases back into the lineup after an extended injury. Sanchez was pleased with her progress.

“She is looking better everyday and every game she gets a little better,” he said. “She played good minutes, she went and got some rebounds for us. Her biggest contribution is on the defensive end and she’s doing those things. It’s great having her out there.”

The Lady Coyotes have been blowing teams out lately, which leads to the starters spending more time on the bench late in games.

But Sanchez said every situation is a chance for De La Cerda to show that she is a great teammate.

“She’s an amazing teammate and there’s no stat for that,” he said. “She’s not playing that much lately and she’s on the bench, getting excited for her teammates when they score. If someone hasn’t seen it yet, they need to come out and watch her play to try and fully understand how special she is.”

Sanchez reiterated that De La Cerda has more in the tank.

“There’s another level we feel she can get to and look out if she gets there,” he said. “She’s already darn near impossible to stop, but if she improves, I don’t think anyone can slow her down.”

The Lady Coyotes travel to Santa Teresa to take on the Desert Warriors at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but even Sanchez can’t ignore the big district matchup with the red-hot Goddard Lady Rockets on Friday in the Den.

“Obviously we have to take Santa Teresa seriously and that’s our focus, but we know Goddard is coming and it would be dumb if we didn’t say it,” Sanchez said. “We know they can play and we know they won’t let us walk away with a win. But it’s at our place, we hope that’s an advantage.”

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Lady Rockets too much for Loving