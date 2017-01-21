Username: 1

Roswell junior post Logan Eaker attempts to block a Hobbs shot in the second quarter of Saturday night’s 77-66 loss to the Eagles at Tasker Arena in Hobbs. Eaker finished with eight points. (Jason Farmer Photo/Hobbs News-Sun)

Last season, the Hobbs boys’ basketball team went to Roswell and lost 113-97 to the Coyotes. Saturday night, the Eagles got some revenge, beating the No. 7 ranked Coyotes 77-66 at Tasker Arena in Hobbs.

The first half was a close battle between the two teams. There were six lead changes and five ties over the opening eight minutes. The Eagles trailed a couple of times, but never by [auth] more than two points. Hobbs led by as much as four before going into the second quarter leading 20-19.

The game was tied five more times and had another six lead changes in the second quarter as well. The Eagles took the lead for good though with under a minute left in the second half when B.J. Ellison sank a pair of free throws. Ellison then sank a layup with five seconds left in the half to give Hobbs a 34-31 lead at the break.

The Eagles really began to pull away in the second half.

Hobbs outscored Roswell 23-17 in the quarter. Leading 57-48 at the end of the third quarter, Hobbs edged Roswell 20-18 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

“We played a pretty good first half, but in the third quarter they made a run and that’s what got us,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “I thought we gave good effort. It’s just a case of not finishing a few we should have finished and missing some opportunities that we should have taken advantage of.”

Roswell got its last points with one minute left on the clock when Jasia Reese hit a layup.

“He came in off the bench and gave us five points in the fourth quarter,” Cooper said. “Pretty good for a freshman.”

The Coyotes had three players in double figures. Tarren Burrola hit five treys and scored 18 points. Chris Mesquita finished with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Garrett Smothermon chipped in 13 points. Logan Eaker had six boards for the Coyotes.

Hobbs’ Clay Strasner and Vincent Taylor both scored 20-plus points. Strasner had a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds while Taylor finished with 21. Deuce Goodrich chipped in 12 points and 10 assists.

Cooper said he couldn’t be too upset with a fairly close loss to a good team in a very hostile environment.

“Everyone that played gave maximum effort, so I can’t fault them there,” he said. “From a coaching standpoint, had we executed a few things a little better, offensively and defensively, we would have had a better chance to beat them.”

With the loss, Roswell falls to 13-4 on the season. The Coyotes will be back on the hardwood Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Santa Teresa. Roswell fell to 3-4 on the road, but the Coyotes are undefeated in the Coyote Den.

Record Sports Editor AJ Dickman contributed to this report.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« The Chromebook classroom becomes a reality in Roswell Lady Rockets too much for Loving »