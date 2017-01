Username: 1

Are [auth] the Democrats ever going to quit whining over the fact that they lost the election to Republican Donald J. Trump? Their actions are not only deplorable but childish.

Let it go and accept it, that Donald J. Trump is our new president as of Friday.

Yvonne Lehman

Roswell

