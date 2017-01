Username: 1

Services are pending at Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory for Jerene Bristow, 97, who passed [auth] away Friday, January 20, 2017 in Roswell. A viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

