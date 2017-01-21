Username: 1

Cast members of the Neverland Theatre Co. may be a little off balance, but their hearts are in the right place as they assist the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation in a fundraiser for the planetarium. Below: The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium (File Photos).

By Cindy Torrez

Special to the Daily Record

The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is hosting a Valentine’s Day “Fun” Raiser Feb. 11 and 14 at the Roswell Museum & Art Center, 100 W. 11th St., next to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. All proceeds from the event [auth] will go toward an equipment upgrade and renovation of the Robert H. Goddard Planetarium.

The event will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. sharp in the Patricia Lubben Bassett Auditorium. At approximately 6:13 p.m., the guests will be escorted into the planetarium and the “mystery” will begin.

The “murder mystery” game is called “Love Writes a Deadly Verse.” Neverland will play the roles of the undercover detective and the main suspects. Guests will play minor roles. There will be seven tables of eight people each and they will work together as a team to solve the mystery. A prize will be awarded to the winning team.

Guests will enjoy the challenge of solving the crime and testing their powers of deduction.

The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium at the RMAC is dedicated to the appreciation of space science and its impact on our lives, stimulating understanding of the wonder and diversity of our cosmos. Built in 1969, this facility has provided programming to children and adults from around the world for the past 47 years.

The planetarium is a unique scientific and educational resource for rural, southeastern New Mexico. Yet, it still relies on analog technology — a vintage Spitz A4 star ball and attendant Kodak slide projectors.

The RMAC Foundation is seeking funding to install a Digistar 6 planetarium system. Digistar includes a full dome experience and an always-on connection to a cloud library where users can share videos, audio, models, images and other great content.

Changing from antiquated analog technology to state-of-the-art digital technology will allow the planetarium to fully realize its mission to foster an appreciation of space science and its impact on our lives, remain relevant to 21st century audiences, serve as a catalyst for space-science education and usher in new STEM and STEAM programming for area schools.

STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. The “A” in STEAM adds art to the fields of education.

Be a part of this project by choosing the night that works best for you, Feb. 11 or Feb. 14. The night will include a three-course dinner prepared by gourmet chefs from Pecos Flavors Winery, an open bar where you are sure to find your favorite beverage and a goody bag for all guests.

The RMAC is a nonprofit and donations are tax deductible. This is a “21-and-over” event.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased from any RMAC Foundation board member, the museum store or the foundation office.

Table sponsorships are available to reserve a table for eight. For reservations or more information, call the RMAC Foundation office at 575-627-0918 or speak to an RMAC Foundation board member.

Cindy Torrez is the executive director of the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

