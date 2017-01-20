Username: 1

President Donald Trump

Friday’s inauguration of Donald J. Trump may have been a sordid affair for many, but this much is certain: Trump is now [auth] our president, and those who oppose him should accept this fact.

We wish our new president well and hope he becomes a good one. The well-being of the nation depends to a large extent on him and his performance in office. We hope he and the Republican majorities in Congress are up to the task.

It’s clear we are a divided nation, and it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t come together at least for Trump’s oath of office. Some are questioning his legitimacy as president in defiance of the fact that he was elected according to the laws of our land. It’s our duty to accept the outcome of the election. Criticism and opposition to his policies and even his demeanor are acceptable, but any attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the election itself are not.

Legislative activities

Another outcome of last year’s election was an even more divided state government in New Mexico, with the Democrats controlling both legislative chambers while the governor remains a Republican.

The state is facing some daunting issues in this just-convened legislative session — a budget shortfall, a slumping economy, inadequate education and too many drunken drivers on our roads, to name only a few — and we need leaders who will rise above their partisan differences and find workable solutions to the problems facing our state.

If we don’t see some bipartisan, outside-the-box thinking during this session, it’ll be a long and frustrating one indeed.

Party above community?

We understand that the Republican Women of Chaves County is an organization designed to advance the party’s interests, but is that to mean above all else? This week’s monthly meeting was designed to introduce to its membership the candidates for the Roswell Independent School District, and eight of nine candidates for the four open positions were invited to attend. Only the registered Democrat — Arturo Ibarra, who is running in District 5 — was not invited to attend.

The group said its bylaws wouldn’t allow it, but Democrats are typically and warmly welcomed into the gatherings. So why not serve the community’s interest and let all nine candidates attend and introduce themselves to the crowd?

The school board races are supposed to be nonpartisan, so to exclude the lone Democrat strikes us as disappointing — and a disservice to the community’s interests. Perhaps, for the good of the overall community, this powerful group should consider tweaking its bylaws to be more inclusive when the community’s interests are better served otherwise.

And we quote

“Together we will make America strong again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again. And, yes, together we will make America great again.”

— Donald Trump in his inauguration speech Friday.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Reflections on a candidacy that fell short