I see where the Roswell Independent School District is having school board elections — nine candidates vying for four positions.

This is certainly going to make the upcoming elections worth seeing and paying attention to as the day to cast your votes grows closer. Believe it or not, I too was once a candidate for office and did my best to win, but I came up short when the votes were finally tallied.

The main reason why I chose to run had a [auth] lot to do with being a parent whose children were still in the school system in middle and high school. I remember there were some issues going on in the District 1 didn’t agree with, and had much to do with the decision to run for office, believing I should do something about the problems and not just talk about it!

It was my one and only venture into the world of politics, but I can honestly say in hindsight, I would do it all over again if I felt as compelled to as I did back then. I learned in the process that being elected to political office requires a thick skin, a nice bank roll, a lot of time and the support of a major party.

Nine candidates for four positions! Wow, that is a lot of competition and so I hope they have their caps on straight, their strategy figured out, and some kind of support group to help them pull off a win! The world of politics is a slippery slope you can find yourself on as you make yourself down the road to election day. I had no experience in the process, but thankfully was able to find a mentor of sorts who was willing to start me on my way.

I was urged to seek out the support of the Republican Women of Chaves County by attending a candidate forum held at the Cattle Baron restaurant. I had been led to believe I would get their support, but wasn’t aware that my answers to certain questions posed by them would not only dissuade them from backing me, but would end up angering some of those present. I didn’t do my homework and prepare for what might be asked of me and, therefore, when the big day came, I responded “off the cuff” and left the gathering of conservative politicos with a bad taste in their mouth as they withdrew the support I had expected.

This is precisely why you must understand your audience when you speak, and be certain you are fully aware of their stand on certain issues. This is of utmost importance if you have any hope of garnering support in the way of money, volunteers and political ads both in written and televised formats.

Unlike some of the other candidates who were also vying for the positions available, my financial funds were very limited and I had counted on receiving some monetary assistance to help me with those very necessary parts of a political campaign.

The next part would be the help of volunteers to aid in the dissemination of your political advertising and then toward the end, knocking on doors and getting the word out by beating the streets. Again, since I had not looked into this very critical part of the political run I was attempting, it fell on me to try and get this done. Unfortunately, there is only so much one person can do, and the territory that needs to be covered can be quite broad. I did my best, but know I fell short of meeting as many people as I should have met.

Finally, the last part was the thick skin. I was offended that my responses during the question and answer session, though being straight from the heart, were taken negatively by the committee looking for a viable candidate. I was also offended that, at the time, my opponent seemed to be only running for office for the sole reason of holding office. I had a clear reason and an honest proposal for why I was running and yet I fell short when it came to support. I have to be honest with you when I say I took it pretty hard.

I guess what I am trying to say is if you are one of the candidates running, I urge you to avoid my mistakes and please do the following: study your opponents and any possible donors, gather as many followers as possible and, by all means, don’t ever get offended.

Good luck and I wish you the best in the upcoming elections!

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

