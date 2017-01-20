Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified [auth] has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Orlando A. Guilez, Jr., 33, of the 1400 block of West Hendricks Street, was arrested Thursday in the 900 block of Davidson Drive, due to outstanding arrest warrants. A search during the arrest alleges he was in possession of marijuana, and an orange box of cigarette papers.

Jessie Carlos Contreras, 26, of the 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue, was arrested Thursday at 5:04 p.m. in the same block and charged with breaking and entering into a structure.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Chaves County not at risk for Legionnaires’ disease Be fit, be strong, be healthy »