Maintenance and repair work is scheduled [auth] to take place on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks beginning Tuesday at the track crossing on East College Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured to East 19th Street.

Additional railroad track crossings will be closed for similar work to take place in the days following the College Boulevard work, which is expected to take two to three days. Traffic is expected to be detoured away from the crossings on U.S. 380 (East Second Street) and East Walnut Street beginning Jan. 26. Traffic is expected to be diverted away from the crossing on East Alameda Street beginning Jan. 27. Traffic will be detoured to other streets via Main Street and Garden Avenue.

