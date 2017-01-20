Username: 1

The bond established between a Big and a Little at Big Brothers Big Sisters frequently lasts a lifetime. Amber and her Big, Mary, bonded the moment they met and have only grown closer in the 13 months they’ve been together. Amber’s grandparents, Joann and Benny, say this has been a wonderful experience for her and recommend it for any child in need. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Roswell has right around 110 Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and each of them has his or her very own Little.

Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) of Southeastern New Mexico started in Roswell in 2000. It serves all of Southeastern New Mexico with offices in Roswell, Artesia and Carlsbad. Bill Wolf is the CEO.

“We cover Lea County and Eddy County,” Wolf said. “We also have programs in the Dexter school system that are really popular. Sometimes we use high school juniors and seniors as Bigs to Little kids in elementary schools.”

The program’s mission statement says the organization provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Natalie Perez, a case manager, explains some of their outreach.

“We do booths,” Perez said. “We try to be involved with the community through things like the college fair. We have a fundraiser every year that’s coming up. It’s called Bowl For Kid’s Sake. The biggest thing that helps us is word of mouth — people like Mary who has enjoyed the program and Joann and Benny who have [auth] told friends what the program has done for them.”

One of the policies of BBBS is no last names, so the story of Mary and Amber will be told with respect to that.

Thirteen months ago, Mary, a Big, met Amber, a Little.

For just a moment Amber was shy, but she got over that very quickly,” Mary said. “The very first day that I met Amber we connected immediately and I connected well with Joann and Benny. We’ve all seemed to work really well with coordinating when we can see her and how to transport her. It’s been super.

“We’ve had our fingernails painted together. We’ve gone shopping together. I’ve read in her classroom this year which was just a blast. We’ve done homework, that wasn’t too much of a blast.”

Mary had never been a Big before.

“It is my first time being a Big,” Mary said. “I’m an empty nester and I was missing my children. My sister suggested I look into the Big Brothers Big Sisters because I knew Bill, and so I looked into it and met Natalie and they did my interview and they had to do a background check.”

The background checks are intensive.

“Our No. 1 priority is child safety,” Wolf said. “That’s why we have a very thorough background check.”

Bigs have to meet some solid standards.

“We require Bigs to be in the program for at least a year,” Perez said, “spend at least four hours a month with their Little, have reliable transportation because they will be transporting their Little.” They also require the Bigs to have a college degree.

Enrollment is a thorough process too.

“The enrollment process for the Little and the Big takes about two hours,” Perez said, “and through that we ask them extensive questions and we go over policies and do fingerprints right there.”

The parents are an active part of the process.

“The intake process with parents is similar to the process with the Bigs and Littles,” Perez said. “We ask the parents about their reasons for wanting to be in the program and then we go through an intensive interview process with the parents and then with the child. It takes about two hours and I can do that in the home or here in the office or wherever they feel comfortable.”

The matching process is done with precision and care.

“After we interview them we do an assessment on them,” Perez said. “We ask them ‘what kind of Little would be ideal for you, in your opinion?’ and they give us input on preferences on age, personality and the like.

“Then we look at need such as if the Little is struggling in school, or if they’re struggling with peers, and we see the kind of volunteer that would be a good fit for them.”

But there’s more to this than just the initial work.

“Then for the first year we contact everybody in the match every month,” Perez said. “We ask them questions like how many times they’ve met a month and the time they’ve spent. We ask how they feel that their Little has changed throughout the development of their relationship. We ask if they have any needs that we can help with, if there might be resources we can help them use, things like that.”

The investment of everyone’s time, including the child’s, and the variety of expertise means they want to get it right the first time.

“It costs quite a bit of money to make and maintain a match per year,” Wolf said. “The national average is about $1500 per match. You want to be sure that the match is good to begin with and the chances are that it’s going to last quite awhile.”

But for the Bigs and the Littles, such as Mary and Amber, it’s all about a life long relationship.

“She was just whispering in my ear that we went to the circus,” Mary said. “We had to go early to that one time, and we went to the fair. She made me ride to the top of the ferris wheel. She tried to get me to go on the scary ride.” Amber giggled proudly at that.

The bond between Mary and Amber is strong and clear to see.

“Amber and I have so much fun together for hours,” Mary said, “and sometimes I’m like “Ahh!” I told your grandmother I’d get you back. We’d better go!”

Benny and Joann aren’t worried though.

“We never worry about her when she’s with Mary,” Benny said. “We know she’s taken care of.”

The office for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico is in the Featherstone Building, 1717 W. Second St. Suite 200. They can be reached by phone at 627-2227. Their website is at bbbssenm.org

Perez and Wolf invite everyone to stop by their office Tuesday.

“We’re having an open house from two to five Tuesday,” Perez said. “People can come and see our office and come face to face with our staff and see how the program might help them.”

