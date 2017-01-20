Free Red Cross class offered
The American Red Cross will be teaching a revised Shelter Fundamentals (interim) Course today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at [auth] Fire Station 3, 2800 Wilshire Blvd. The class is free and open to the public. The Red Cross is currently involved in shelter operations in Arizona due to a winter storm. If you are interested or able to deploy to Arizona, let, Ádam U. Barber, disaster or damage control specialist, know after the class today.
