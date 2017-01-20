Username: 1

The American Red Cross will be teaching a revised Shelter Fundamentals (interim) Course today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at [auth] Fire Station 3, 2800 Wilshire Blvd. The class is free and open to the public. The Red Cross is currently involved in shelter operations in Arizona due to a winter storm. If you are interested or able to deploy to Arizona, let, Ádam U. Barber, disaster or damage control specialist, know after the class today.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Maintenance work scheduled for railroad crossing Chaves County not at risk for Legionnaires’ disease »