Erminio M. Vasquez, 67, of Roswell, NM, died January 17, 2017 in [auth] Las Cruces, NM. Services are to be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 East Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001.

