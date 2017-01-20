Erminio M. Vasquez
|Advertising
Erminio M. Vasquez, 67, of Roswell, NM, died January 17, 2017 in [auth] Las Cruces, NM. Services are to be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 East Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001.
January 20, 2017 • Obituaries
Erminio M. Vasquez, 67, of Roswell, NM, died January 17, 2017 in [auth] Las Cruces, NM. Services are to be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 East Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001.
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017
© 2017 Roswell Daily Record | Roswell Area News | Proudly sponsoring The Roswell Incident Project since 2016!