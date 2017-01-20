Username: 1

Jesus Christ is the center of Christianity. Not rituals or religious ceremonies. Not morals or good deeds. Not physical healing or positive thinking. Certainly not how you can have your best life now.

First and foremost, it is about a person. As the late John Stott wrote, “Take Christ from Christianity, and you disembowel it … Christ is the center of Christianity” (Basic Christianity).

Understanding who He is and what He’s done, therefore, is critical. Certainly, many versions of Jesus abound. But if we wish to center on Him and not a Jesus of our own making, we must recognize his own self-revelation through the window of the word of God.

There we discover a person who had eternally existed as the divine Son of God taking on a human nature to bear our penalty at the cross. There we discover a person whom every individual and all creation will one day acknowledge as Lord. In short, we discover the pre-existence, incarnation and exaltation of the one whom it is all about.

First, consider the pre-existence of Jesus Christ. Jesus has always existed. That’s because he is the self-existent, eternally divine Son of God who forever shared the same glory and nature as the Father.

Therefore, Jesus could say, “Father, glorify me in your own presence with the glory that I had with you [auth] before the world existed,” or, applying the name of God to himself, “Truly, truly, before Abraham was, I am” (John 17:5, 8:58).

“The Jewish leaders recognized at once that he was not speaking in riddles or uttering nonsense,” notes Professor Wayne Grudem. “Jesus was claiming for himself the title “I AM” [from Exodus 3:14], by which God designates himself as the eternal existing One, the God who is the source of his own existence and who always has been and always will be” (Systematic Theology).

This assumes both a unity and a distinction in the Godhead: that is, that there is one divine nature (i.e. God) that eternally exists in at least two distinct persons, the Father and the Son. As the Gospel of John identifies straightaway, “In the beginning was the Word [= Jesus], and the word was with God [= distinction], and the word was God [= unity]” (John 1:1).

Of course, this develops into the historic Christian doctrine of the Trinity. Some reject the Tri-unity of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, but it is the only position that does justice to all the Scripture. As God the Son, then, “all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell [in him]” (Colossians 1:19) since eternity past.

What privileges come along with being God? Surely it includes not having to become insignificant or suffer … or die. Amazingly, however, “though he was in the form of God … [He] emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross” (Philippians 2:6-8).

Consider secondly, then, Christ’s incarnation. The Son of God became the Son of Man. The great “I am” became the humble servant. And He who eternally had a divine nature assumed a human nature, too.

This does not mean Jesus ever ceased being God. As Philippians 2:7 indicates, He emptied himself not by what He gave up but by what He took on. “Emptied himself” is a literal translation of a figurative phrase, meaning to nullify or make of no effect, so it is variously translated “he made himself nothing” (NIV) or “made himself of no reputation” (NKJV, KJV).

As some early Christian succinctly summarized: remaining what He was, He became what He was not. Or, as a more recent commentator said, “The phrase is intended to encapsulate for the readers the whole descent of Christ from highest glory to lowest depths” (Moises Silva, Philippians).

All this for a purpose — your salvation. He who was truly and fully God became truly and fully man, to live the perfect life we didn’t and die the death we should’ve, that through him God might be glorified in the salvation of sinful men.

Consider finally the exaltation of Jesus Christ as a result. “Therefore God has highly exalted Him,” the passage continues, “and bestowed on Him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).

After bearing the just penalty for sin, Jesus rose from the dead and ascended to heaven where they recognize now what one day every angel and every demon, every man and every woman, everyone living and everyone dead will recognize, too — He is Lord!

“There will not be universal salvation; there will be universal confession as to who He is,” writes New Testament scholar D. A. Carson. “That means that either we repent and confess Him by faith as Lord now, or we will confess Him in shame and terror on the last day” (Basics for Believers).

Is your life about the One it is all about? At the center of it all, do you have the One who is the center of it all?

Andrew Heath is pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church.

