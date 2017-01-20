Username: 1

Results of an investigation by the New Mexico Department of Health into a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Chaves County were released Friday, concluding there is no increased risk for the disease within the county.

“During our thorough investigation, DOH epidemiologists were not able to identify a common source of infection,” said David Morgan, public information officer for the NMDOH.

According to December’s news release, a 69-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman died as a result of the infection. The remaining cases involved patients that had other health issues that increased their risk of infections.

“We conducted environmental sampling of potential water sources and found no trace of Legionella pneumophila bacteria in the water supply,” Morgan said Friday.

Investigations of clusters of Legionaires’ disease [auth] are often not able to identify a common environmental source, because patients all live in the same area and their illnesses have occurred during the same time frame, there is concern that a common exposure or source of infection may exists.

During the investigation of the cases in Chaves County, NMDOH officials re-tested some of the patients, resulting in negative outcomes.

“Additionally, re-testing was done on samples obtained from some patients, and those tests indicated that several of the initial lab results were likely falsely positive,” Morgan said.

In February, residents of Roswell’s Brookdale Retirement Community were temporarily asked not to shower and had to use bottled water after a resident was diagnosed with the disease.

A spokesperson for the community said there was some evidence of the disease in the community’s water system, but they were working with an industrial hygienist to treat the water and conduct additional testing.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria and can cause severe pneumonia. Individuals with underlying health problems such as chronic lung diseases (like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, or emphysema) and people with weak immune systems from diseases like cancer, diabetes, or kidney failure, are more likely to develop severe diseases.

The Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments like lakes and streams and become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made water systems. Previous outbreaks have been linked to numerous different water sources including water cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains and water heaters.

The best prevention for stopping outbreaks is appropriate water system maintenance so that the bacteria are not able to grow. Legionnaires’ disease is fatal in about 10 percent of cases.

The fist recognized cases of Legionnaires’ disease occurred in July 1976 in Philadelphia when the disease acquired its name after an outbreak of pneumonia occurred among those attending a convention of the American Legion at a Philadelphia hotel. Among more than 2,000 convention attendees, 221 contracted the disease, with 34 deaths.

“The Department of Health has concluded that there is no ongoing increased risk of Legionnaires’ disease in Chaves County,” Morgan said.

