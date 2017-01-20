Be fit, be strong, be healthy
Above: Michael O’Brien, pictured right, demonstrates a “deadlift” exercise with Senior Circle member Will Cass, during a presentation Friday at Senior Circle. O’Brien — one of the physical therapists at Eastern [auth] New Mexico Medical Center’s outpatient facility — stated that exercise is important to lengthen lives and prevent heart disease. Senior Circle is a program of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and is located in the Wilshire Center, 2801 N. Main St., next door to Family Dollar. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Misty Choy Photo)
Below: Members of Senior Circle look at a handout on the benefits of exercise during a presentation Friday by Michael O’Brien. (Misty Choy Photo)
Related Posts
« Man arrested on warrants, faces additional charges Life is never the same for the Bigs or the Littles »