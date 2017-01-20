Username: 1

A 22-year-old man from Artesia died Friday as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

On Friday, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to Hermosa Street in Artesia, just east of [auth] the Douglas intersection, in reference to a fatal motor vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Jonathan Lopez, 22, of Artesia, was eastbound on Hermosa Street. Police say Lopez lost control of the vehicle, the vehicle exited the roadway, overturned, and collided with a utility pole.

“Mr. Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt,” police said in a news release, “was ejected, and sustained fatal injuries.”

As a result of his injuries, Lopez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

