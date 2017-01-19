The deal is a two-year extension on [auth] top of his current contract.

The Wildcats are coming off consecutive winning seasons and played in the FCS playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The 2014 team went 2-10 during Hill’s first year, but Weber State is 13-10 since.

A 6-2 Big Sky record and a third-place conference finish last season was the program’s best since 2009.

Hill called the future “bright” in a statement and director of athletics Jerry Bovee said Hill “has brought energy and excitement” that has increased support of the program.