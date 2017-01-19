Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior starting pitcher Ty Jordan, joined by family and coaches, signs a national letter of intent to play baseball at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado during a small ceremony at Joe Bauman Park. Pictured, from left (standing): RHS head softball coach Art Sandoval, grandfather Tommy Jordan Jr., RHS head baseball coach Carlos Marrujo III, RHS assistant baseball coach Rob Lovato, stepfather Miguel Flores. Sitting, from left: RHS principal Ruben Bolaños, mother Veronica Flores, Ty Jordan, grandmother Shelia Jordan. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell senior pitcher Ty Jordan plays catch at Joe Bauman Park last Thursday before signing his letter of intent to play baseball at Otero JC in Colorado. (David Rocha Photo)

Once any athlete is deemed talented, the pressure goes up. Pressure to perform, pressure to lead, pressure to get better. Now add in a locally famous last name and turn the pressure up to 11.

But for easy-going Roswell pitcher Ty Jordan, the added expectations are just more fuel for his fire.

“A lot of people say I have a lot to live up to,” said Jordan. “I like that, because it makes me want to get better. Because members of my family played at such a high level, they have a never satisfied attitude and that just adds to my drive.”

Last Thursday, the left-handed senior starter signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for the Otero Junior College Rattlers in La Junta, Colorado. By reaching a level of play beyond high school, Jordan follows in the footsteps of his great-grandpa, great-uncle and former Chicago White Sox farm system player and grandfather Tommy Jordan Jr.

Most Roswellites know Tommy Jordan as the kid who hit a 3-run homer to carry the Lions Hondo All-Stars to a Little League World Series victory in 1956.

Ty Jordan had several options and said his grandfather was a big help in choosing among several schools and their baseball programs.

“My grandpa went with [auth] me, helping me analyze the programs, and he really liked Otero,” Ty Jordan said. “He liked what the coach was doing. My grandpa knows baseball and for someone like him to sound confident in the program and what they could do for me was really reassuring.”

Ultimately, Ty Jordan said it was the coaches at Otero — head coach Chris Carrillo and assistant coach Gregory Mendoza — that put him at ease with his decision.

“Coach Mendoza and coach Carrillo really showed me they cared,” he said. “They’d text and call, ask how I was doing. Aside from baseball, they’d make conversation about my every day life. It was a huge plus to know that I wasn’t just another recruit they were trying to get.”

As a junior, Ty Jordan was the Coyotes most consistent pitcher, starting eight games with four wins. He gave up 15 earned runs, totalled 60 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 2.42. Jordan also contributed 16 hits on the season, mostly singles.

With the 2017 baseball season approaching quickly, second-year head coach Carlos Marrujo III said he’s seen a noticeable change in Ty Jordan.

“He’s matured a lot since I took over last year,” Marrujo said. “He’s grown into that captain/leadership spot. He makes my job easier, along with all our other seniors.”

Marrujo said Ty Jordan’s work ethic is second-to-none.

“He’s one of the last to leave practice each night,” he said. “He’d be in the cages, he’d be throwing, just trying to get better every day. He has a great baseball background so it’s really in his blood.”

Ty Jordan and Marrujo both feel the Coyotes are poised to have a successful season that ends in the state tournament.

“Last season was a little rocky, but I think it helped us find ourselves,” Ty Jordan said. “Everyone is on the same page, we’re making our weak points stronger and just working hard. We have talent and the right attitude and that’s what will win games for us. We’ve been playing together for a while, it’s our last year, we gotta do it.”

“We have seven seniors that have been playing for Roswell since they were in eighth grade or freshman year,” said Marrujo. “They’ve developed a real bond and it’s awesome to see. If they go out knowing they can compete, I think we’ll be okay. I think it’s a great group and I’m excited for the season.”

Marrujo said he will miss the consistency and desire to win that Ty Jordan brings to the field.

“I’ll miss his arm,” Marrujo said. “That sounds selfish, but it’s true. Having that confidence in him to go out and throw strikes and give us a chance, I’ll definitely miss that. But I’ll also miss his attitude, his leadership and his smile. He’s got great character and we’ll all miss that for sure.”

While Tommy Jordan wasn’t surprised his grandson got the offer he was looking for, he said it was one of his proudest moments, which means a great deal coming from a man who played professionally.

“I have no doubt he’ll succeed in whatever he sets his mind to,” said Tommy Jordan. “He makes good grades. He’s in the top 10 percent of his class, so he’s not only athletic, but real smart, too. I’m happy that he gets to go to college and keep playing the game.”

While the relationship between the two Jordans has often revolved around baseball, Tommy Jordan said he never tried to coach his grandson, but offer little tips here and there.

“A kid with natural ability will find his way and sometimes kids have a tendency not to listen,” said Tommy Jordan. “He knew what I said was right, and the older he gets, the more he listens. But I let his coaches handle most of it. I didn’t want him caught between what I said and what a coach might say.”

Tommy Jordan said he has enjoyed watching his grandson play a game that the whole family loves.

“It’s been great seeing him improve every year, especially in his pitching,” Tommy Jordan said. “I would’ve enjoyed it just as much if he weren’t so talented, but it’s been a while since a Roswell High baseball player earned a scholarship.”

Ty Jordan will see at least one familiar face when he officially takes up residence in La Junta — Goddard’s Gaylan Young.

“I think it will be cool to play with someone I competed against so many times,” he said. “He has a good stick and a pretty clean glove in the infield. It’s always nice having good defense behind you. He has a lot of talent so playing with him will be sweet.”

While Ty Jordan is excited about the next step in his baseball career, he said his current team still has goals, and not just wins or titles.

“I think we can do some good things this year, but I want the younger player to remember our class as guys who played with a lot of heart, loved the game and never gave up,” he said. “We started a foundation last year, but this year we’re gonna build on it big. The younger kids will buy in and we’ll leave behind something great for Roswell High.”

Coming from a baseball family, Ty Jordan had all the support he needed, but he never took if for granted.

“My mom is kind of emotional so she’s struggled knowing I’m leaving for college soon, but she always supports me and my decisions. I talked to my dad a lot and he always told me not to stress, that the offers would come. My grandma has been to every single game. I talk a lot of baseball with my great-grandpa. He knows it all. We’re a baseball family and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

