LAKE ARTHUR – The tiny Lake Arthur Panther basketball teams both fell to 0-2 in District 3-1A as they suffered defeats Thursday evening at home to the Vaughn Eagles. The boys fell to the 6th-ranked team in the state 68-27 while the girls fell to the 10th-ranked team 68-15.

Boys: Vaughn 68, Lake Arthur 27

The boys squad competed early, but ultimately fell apart late in losing big at home and suffering their seventh-straight loss on the season. The Eagles (12-2) rode the hot shooting of Morgan Berumen and used some great man defense in the second half to pick up the win.

A quick opening quarter saw the Panthers hanging in there, being down only 12-9 at the break. The hosts employed a man defense of their own and stayed patient on offense against the Vaughn zone.

Luis Tarango hit three buckets in the opening quarter and Kyle Palmer nailed the only Panther trey in the first half as Lake Arthur looked good early on.

The second quarter saw the Panther offense go into hibernation as they missed opportunities from all over the court. Preston Smith made the only hoop for the Panthers, scoring with 59 seconds to go in the half.

“We hang in there and play tough in the opening quarter, and then can not hit a layup in the second quarter,” stated an exasperated coach James Kelt.

The third quarter saw the Eagles switch to a man defense and the ploy worked well as the visitors slowly stretched their lead.

Adrian Guillen, an 8th-grader, scored an early bucket down low for the Panthers but the Eagles got hot and hit three treys to start putting the game away.

Jorge Rangel hit the only 3-pointer for the Panthers in the second half and the Eagles, up by 20 at the time, picked up momentum for the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles outscored a tired Panther team 21-4 as Tarango got the only two buckets for the hosts. Tarango scored a team-high 15 for Lake Arthur.

Girls: Vaughn 68, Lake Arthur 15

The Lake Arthur girls squad continued its long stretch of losses with another rough outing against the Eagles, 68-15. In the wonderful world of 1A basketball, Vaughn showed up with only six girls which was still more than the five that the host team fielded.

The Eagles quickly put the game out of reach with a 20-0 blanking in the opening quarter as they used numerous steals which led to many transition hoops.

The Panthers finally got on the board as Champayne Diaz fed Marisol Gonzalez who went down the lane for two. Diaz followed that with a banked-in 3-pointer and a foul that gave the home team some much-needed momentum.

The two hoops would make it 36-5 at the break as the only other highlight was a nice block that the 5-foot-2 Gonzalez had on the 5-foot-9 Vaughn post late in the quarter.

The third quarter saw the Eagles stretch their lead to 50-9 as Iris Pando would score early and Gonzalez late. They had no answer for Eagle senior Perla Villegas, who hit for 10 in the quarter and would eventually finish with 30 points.

In the final period, the Eagles outscored the tired Panther team 18-6 for the final of 68-15. Gonzalez would lead the Panthers with six points on the evening.

Both teams travel to Corona next Thursday for a district matchup with the Cardinals.

