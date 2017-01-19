Username: 1

PORT HUENEME, Calif.- “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for the past 75 years. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Bachicha, a Roswell native and Roswell High School graduate, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California.

Bachicha is a Marine currently serving as a military adviser for the Navy Seabees.

“As a Marine serving with the Navy Seabees, I provide advice on the infantry tactics to help them set [auth] up their defenses, including how to employ their machine guns and set up fighting positions,” said Bachicha.

The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum.

“I like working with the Seabees because they want to learn about military tactics,” said Bachicha. “I also respect the pride they have in the jobs they do.”

Seabees have served in all American conflicts for the past 75 years. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“I am proud of the hard work that Seabees do every day,” said Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. “Their support to the Navy and Marine Corps mission is immeasurable, and we look forward to the next seven decades of service.”

Seabees around the world will take part in a yearlong celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group’s 75-year anniversary. The theme of the celebration is “Built on History, Constructing the Future.”

“Seabees deploy around the world providing expert expeditionary construction support on land and under the sea, for the Navy and Marine Corps, in war, humanitarian crisis and peace,” said Capt. Mike Saum, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1. “Seabee resiliency, skill, and resolution under hostile and rough conditions prove our motto ‘We Build, We Fight.’ The Seabee patch we wear on our uniform signifies to the warfighter and civilian alike that they’re in good hands.”

Serving with the U.S. Navy has allowed Bachicha to continue learning about himself and the legacy he wants to leave to future Seabees.

“The Seabees are a huge part of our military history and I’m honored to be part of this unit now so I can celebrate with them,” said Bachicha.

