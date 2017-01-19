The deal announced Thursday [auth] includes the potential to make another $3 million in incentives.

After Ross started on opening day for the San Diego Padres last year, he went on the disabled list for right shoulder inflammation. He eventually had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in October.

While Ross isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the season, once he is fully healthy he could join a rotation led by Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish and Martin Perez. The 29-year-old Ross is 32-53 with a 3.64 ERA in 153 big league appearances, including 102 starts.

The Rangers designated right-hander Brady Dragmire for assignment.