I am a senior octogenarian who has watched all of the elections since President Roosevelt’s victory in 1944. I was a senior in high school at the time and the teacher of my civics class included discussions of the campaign, the election, the Electoral College, and the final results.

Each week thereafter, one class was devoted to a review of the transition. There weren’t many changes but the teacher thoroughly reviewed each cabinet position so we would know what their job included and a bit how it all worked.

In prior years I was required to take classes in world and United States history. I remember well the discussions we had about elections in different countries with several class days allotted to in-depth study of elections in our country.

While most of our elections came and went without high drama, two events stand [auth] out.

First was the Truman-Dewey election, where the results were called for Dewey winning that evening only to see the results reversed after the count was completed the following day.

The Gore-Bush recount of the vote in Florida left the final results undecided for many days. A decision by the Supreme Court finalized the results in favor of Mr. Bush. However, Mr. Gore continues to believe he was the winner. The attacks against President Bush by the losing party were vicious and continuous throughout his administration. All of the other contests until now ended on Election Day and the transfer of power was completed in timely fashion.

I have no doubt that historians will find the 2016 election as being quite bizarre from start to finish. To me, the most bizarre part is the losing party being unwilling to accept the results even after the winner received well more than the minimum votes required. I find the rancor of the losing party very disturbing in that it has severely tainted the election and the transition process. Most likely, this same rancor will carry over into the new president’s term of office. Most bizarre is that some of the politician’s in the winning party have some of the same rancor, which no doubt will show its ugly face during the new president’s term.

I use the word “rancor” because it so well describes what is going on (Google rancor).

I would say that many people look at Inauguration Day as just a time when those elected to take the oath of office and become President and Vice President. It is much more in that it is a continuing demonstration of the peaceful change of executive power that has been a treasured tradition of over 200 years. It also places in power two individuals who swear to accept the duties of protecting and preserving our nation.

I believe we, as citizens, should respect the new leaders of our country and support their efforts. What I see, however, is a group of sore losers who believe the winners were not legitimately elected, and are now conducting a malicious campaign against them to cause their administration to fail.

It is beyond me why people who enjoy the many benefits our great country provides, who then actively undermine those who have sworn to protect and preserve our nation.

The saying, “United we stand, divided we fall” so aptly applies now, and I must ask them, “Who will you blame if our nation falls?”

Bill Schwartz

Roswell

